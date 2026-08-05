Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Mitchell Starc on cusp of history, set to break Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn's Test record for...

Mitchell Starc on cusp of history, set to break Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn's Test record for...

Although Mitchell Starc is in the twilight of his career, he continues to perform at the highest level and stands on the verge of a huge individual milestone during the upcoming Test series between Australia and Bangladesh.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Mitchell Starc on cusp of history, set to break Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn's Test record for...
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mitchell Starc on cusp of history, set to break Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn's Test record for...
2
3
4
5