Mitchell Starc On The Brink Of History: Eyes THIS Record In Sydney Finale Against India

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is on the verge of a major achievement, needing just three more wickets to reach the 250-wicket mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone could come in the upcoming third and final ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. If successful, Starc will become only the fourth Australian bowler to achieve the feat.

With Australia already securing the series 2-0, the SCG match will act as a dead rubber in terms of the outcome. However, for Starc, it presents an opportunity to etch his name alongside Australia’s greatest ODI bowlers. So far in the series, he has claimed three wickets in two matches at an average of 28.00, with best figures of 2/62.

Among Australia’s Bowling Greats

Starc currently stands as Australia’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, having taken 247 wickets at an impressive average of 26.75. His ODI career features 12 four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls, with a personal best of 6/28. If he manages to pick up three more wickets, Starc will join an elite list that includes Glenn McGrath (380 wickets in 249 matches), Brett Lee (380 wickets in 221 matches), and Shane Warne (291 wickets in 193 matches), a testament to his consistency and impact with the new ball.

Consistent Performer Against India

Starc has built a formidable record against India across formats, taking 106 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 33.94, including three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/43.

In ODIs alone, he has dismissed Indian batters 33 times in 21 games, with two five-wicket hauls and a best of 6/43, proving his knack for delivering breakthroughs against one of the strongest batting line-ups in world cricket.

Eyes on History at the SCG

As both teams head into the final ODI, all attention will be on Mitchell Starc, who will be eager to make history in front of the Sydney crowd. With his pace, swing, and unmatched intensity, the left-arm speedster will look to cap off the series by joining the exclusive 250-wicket club, a milestone befitting one of Australia’s modern greats.