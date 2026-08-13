/Mitchell Starc 'poetically' becomes leading wicket-taker among left arm bowlers on 'International Left-Handers Day'

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has etched his name permanently into the record books by overtaking Sri Lankan spin bowling icon Rangana Herath to claim the crown for the most Test wickets by any left arm bowler in cricket history. Operating with the red ball in Darwin on Thursday, the 36 year old struck early during the opening match of the series against Bangladesh. Coming into the fixture level with Herath, Starc secured his landmark 434th Test dismissal in his 106th match when he induced an edge from Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam, allowing teammate Nathan Lyon to take the catch in the ninth over of the innings.
With this milestone achievement, Starc has also drawn level with Indian cricketing icon Kapil Dev as the joint 11th highest wicket taker in Test cricket history, noting that Dev accumulated his 434 wickets across 131 matches played from 1978 to 1994.
The veteran left armer now stands just six scalps away from cracking the elite top 10 list of all time Test wicket takers, a position currently held by South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn, who finished his career with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.
Having debuted internationally in October 2010, Starc has cemented his legacy as a vital pillar of the Australian setup across all formats. Notably, he holds the rare and prestigious distinction of securing victories across all three major International Cricket Council world titles, covering the 50 over World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the World Test Championship.
In the one day international arena, Starc has collected 247 wickets from 130 matches at an average of 23.58, highlighted by his status as a two time ODI World Champion following Australia's triumphs in 2015 and 2023, alongside earning the player of the tournament honor during the 2015 edition. To dedicate his remaining career phase entirely to red ball cricket and the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, Starc officially retired from T20 internationals in September of last year.
Left Arm Bowlers With Most Wickets in Test Cricket
1. Mitchell Starc | Australia | 106* Tests | 434 Wickets
2. Rangana Herath | Sri Lanka | 93 Tests | 433 Wickets
3. Wasim Akram | Pakistan | 104 Tests | 414 Wickets
4. Daniel Vettori | New Zealand | 113 Tests | 362 Wickets
5. Chaminda Vaas | Sri Lanka | 111 Tests | 355 Wickets
6. Ravindra Jadeja | India | 89 Tests | 348 Wickets
7. Trent Boult | New Zealand | 78 Tests | 317 Wickets
8. Mitchell Johnson | Australia | 73 Tests | 313 Wickets
9. Zaheer Khan | India | 92 Tests | 311 Wickets
10. Derek Underwood | England | 86 Tests | 297 Wickets
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