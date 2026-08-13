/Mitchell Starc 'poetically' becomes leading wicket-taker among left arm bowlers on 'International Left-Handers Day'

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has etched his name permanently into the record books by overtaking Sri Lankan spin bowling icon Rangana Herath to claim the crown for the most Test wickets by any left arm bowler in cricket history. Operating with the red ball in Darwin on Thursday, the 36 year old struck early during the opening match of the series against Bangladesh. Coming into the fixture level with Herath, Starc secured his landmark 434th Test dismissal in his 106th match when he induced an edge from Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam, allowing teammate Nathan Lyon to take the catch in the ninth over of the innings.