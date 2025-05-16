Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2901541https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mitchell-starc-s-ipl-2025-exit-shakes-up-delhi-capitals-playoff-hopes-2901541.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2025 Exit Shakes Up Delhi Capitals’ Playoff Hopes

Mitchell Starc has opted out of the remainder of IPL 2025, dealing a major blow to Delhi Capitals amid ongoing player availability challenges.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2025 Exit Shakes Up Delhi Capitals’ Playoff Hopes

In a major development that could alter the trajectory of IPL 2025, Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has officially pulled out of the remainder of the tournament. The Delhi Capitals (DC), currently in a tense mid-table battle for playoff qualification, now face the daunting task of regrouping without their premier overseas fast bowler. Amid mounting speculation following the suspension of IPL due to cross-border tensions, Starc's decision was confirmed to the DC management earlier this week. His absence is not just a statistical blow—it’s a psychological one for a side that was banking on his experience to anchor the bowling attack in the business end of the season.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Updated Schedule Of RCB, MI, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,KKR,SRH,RR & CSK - In Pics

Changing Dynamics: International Duties Disrupt Team Composition

Starc’s withdrawal coincides with a broader challenge faced by several IPL franchises—player unavailability due to international cricket commitments. As teams scramble to rebuild under a revamped schedule, replacements and tactical rejigs have become the new normal.

Delhi Capitals, under Axar Patel’s leadership, are already feeling the pinch. Thursday’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw a depleted squad, with only Dushmantha Chameera representing the overseas contingent. Notably absent were key foreign players Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs, both of whom are expected to arrive shortly. Stubbs’ participation, however, remains uncertain beyond May due to South Africa's red-ball commitments.

Mustafizur Rahman In, But For How Long?

In an attempt to plug gaps, Delhi roped in Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, another high-impact player who opted out of the resumed campaign. However, even this move is mired in uncertainty. Mustafizur, while named, has yet to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). With a T20I series against Pakistan looming from May 25, his availability is under serious doubt.

This has left DC with a constantly shifting overseas roster, affecting both match planning and dressing room synergy—a critical factor in the high-pressure final stretch of the IPL league stage.

Training Ground Buzz: Hope Amidst Uncertainty

Despite the setbacks, Thursday’s training session offered glimpses of intent. KL Rahul, a recent acquisition for the Capitals, looked sharp as he drilled range-hitting sequences under the watchful eye of the coaching staff. However, Kuldeep Yadav’s absence raised a few eyebrows, with no official word from the franchise on his status.

Mentor Kevin Pietersen is slated to rejoin the squad on May 16, offering not just tactical inputs but crucial morale support at a time when team cohesion is under threat. The Capitals will shift base to their Aerocity training ground for the next session as they prepare to face the Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes clash on May 18.

Delhi Capitals’ Road to Playoffs: Tougher Than Ever

At fifth place on the points table, DC’s margin for error is razor-thin. The absence of a strike bowler like Starc in crunch games could prove pivotal. The Capitals' ability to adapt—to reshuffle their bowling unit, recalibrate strategies, and forge new match-winning combinations—will now define their season.

With the IPL 2025 playoffs rapidly approaching and heavyweights like Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians jostling for top spots, every ball, every over, and every replacement matters.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

IPL 2025Mitchell StarcMitchell Starc IPL 2025 newsDelhi Capitals Mitchell Starc updateIPL 2025 foreign player withdrawalsMitchell Starc replacement Delhi CapitalsIPL 2025 Delhi Capitals team newsDC vs GT IPL 2025 previewFaf du Plessis IPL 2025 Delhi CapitalsTristan Stubbs IPL 2025 updateKevin Pietersen Delhi Capitals mentorMustafizur Rahman IPL 2025 signingIPL 2025 player availability issuesIPL 2025 cross-border tension impactDC practice session Arun Jaitley StadiumIPL 2025 international commitmentsIPL 2025 playoff player unavailabilityDelhi Capitals squad changes IPL 2025Dushmantha Chameera Delhi Capitals IPL 2025IPL 2025 injury replacementsIPL 2025 overseas players returnBCCI IPL 2025 replacement policyJake Fraser-McGurk IPL 2025 exitIPL 2025 foreign players latest newsIPL 2025 news and updates todayIPL 2025 Delhi Capitals playoff raceIPL 2025 team reshuffle newsIPL 2025 South African players scheduleIPL 2025 Australia squad conflictsIPL 2025 Proteas
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK