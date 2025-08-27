Mitchell Starc’s Wife Alyssa Healy Hails Cheteshwar Pujara: 'He Drained Our Bowlers'

As Cheteshwar Pujara ends his professional cricket career, many wonder if the world will ever witness another batter with his unique skill set and mental toughness. Pujara, known for his grit and resilience, became the backbone of India’s batting in two historic Test series wins in Australia.

Pujara’s Heroics in Australia

During India’s 2018–19 tour of Australia, Pujara faced a remarkable 1,258 deliveries across seven innings, playing a crucial role in India’s maiden Test series victory Down Under. He repeated his defiance in the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his ability to absorb pressure helped India script yet another famous win in Australia.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Healy Admits: 'I Don’t Have That Mental Fortitude'

Australian women’s cricketer Alyssa Healy, who witnessed her husband Mitchell Starc lock horns with Pujara, admitted she couldn’t imagine showing that level of patience. "I don't have the mental fortitude to be able to do that. When you put it like that, that's wild," Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast.

She credited Pujara’s doggedness as a decisive factor in India’s series wins: "He was a huge part of those two series wins against Australia, because he kept that bowling attack out and drained them… by the end, they stopped trying to get him out and looked to dismiss the other end."

Shift in Modern Batting Approach

Healy reflected on how batting philosophy has changed in recent years. She pointed out that current players such as Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne often struggled to settle at the crease against India, with the mindset shifting from “how do I survive?” to “how do I score?”

"I think more often now it's how do I score? Whereas earlier the focus used to be on batting long and keeping the bowlers out," Healy explained.

Will Cricket Ever See Another Pujara?

According to Healy, the modern game’s pace makes it difficult for batters with Pujara’s mindset to emerge again.

"I don't think we necessarily will see someone like that again," she admitted. However, she did name a few modern players who play a similar anchoring role: Joe Root and Steve Smith, who provide stability while others play around them.

Legacy of Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara’s ability to absorb pressure and tire out the best bowlers in the world made him one of India’s greatest Test specialists. While cricket evolves toward faster scoring, his legacy as a wall at No. 3 will remain unmatched for years to come.