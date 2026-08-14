/Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Dale Steyn next in line as Aussie pacer climbs to 11th all time

Within the landscape of Australian cricket, Starc remains the second highest wicket-taking fast bowler in the longest format, trailing only Glenn McGrath, who concluded his legendary career with 563 dismissals. The only other Australian bowlers ahead of Starc are spin greats Shane Warne, who leads the country with 708 Test wickets, and Nathan Lyon. Over the course of his career, Starc has established himself as a definitive match winner across formats, recording 18 five wicket hauls and three ten wicket match hauls. He also holds the distinction of being the highest wicket-taking pace bowler in the history of the ICC World Test Championship, alongside ranking as the second highest overall.