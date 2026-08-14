Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Dale Steyn next in line as Aussie pacer climbs to 11th all time

Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Dale Steyn next in line as Aussie pacer climbs to 11th all time

By removing visiting wicketkeeper batter Litton Das for a duck, Starc captured his 435th Test wicket, officially moving past Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev on the all-time international wicket-takers list to claim the eleventh position.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Dale Steyn next in line as Aussie pacer climbs to 11th all time
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Independence Day 2026: Meet 5 'Bharat Ki Beti' who redefine Global sports history
2
3
4
5