/Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Dale Steyn next in line as Aussie pacer climbs to 11th all time

Australian fast bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc achieved a historic personal milestone on Friday during the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. By removing visiting wicketkeeper batter Litton Das for a duck, Starc captured his 435th Test wicket, officially moving past Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev on the all-time international wicket-takers list to claim the eleventh position.
Drawn Level with Kapil
Starc had drawn level with Kapil on 434 dismissals on the opening day of the fixture by dismissing Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam. That initial breakthrough also allowed the left arm pacer to surpass Sri Lankan spin great Rangana Herath, solidifying his status as the most successful left arm bowler in Test cricket history. Herath had finished his decorated 93-Test career with 433 wickets at an average of 28.07.
Kapil Dev completed his illustrious career with 434 wickets from 131 Tests at an average of 29.64. Starc, who made his international debut in 2010, now stands just five scalps away from breaking into the elite top ten of Test wicket-takers. South African pace icon Dale Steyn currently occupies the tenth spot with 439 wickets from 93 matches, placing him directly in Starc's crosshairs as the ongoing series unfolds.
Within the landscape of Australian cricket, Starc remains the second highest wicket-taking fast bowler in the longest format, trailing only Glenn McGrath, who concluded his legendary career with 563 dismissals. The only other Australian bowlers ahead of Starc are spin greats Shane Warne, who leads the country with 708 Test wickets, and Nathan Lyon. Over the course of his career, Starc has established himself as a definitive match winner across formats, recording 18 five wicket hauls and three ten wicket match hauls. He also holds the distinction of being the highest wicket-taking pace bowler in the history of the ICC World Test Championship, alongside ranking as the second highest overall.
Bangladesh dominates Darwin Test
Despite Starc's individual brilliance, Australia found themselves under immense pressure during the Darwin Test after being bundled out for a modest 198 runs in their first innings. Veteran batsman Steve Smith provided the primary resistance for the hosts with a top-scoring knock of 71, while Bangladesh capitalized brilliantly through a sensational bowling display. Twenty-six-year-old pacer Hasan Mahmud led the charge with career-best figures of 6/55, dismantling the Australian batting order by removing key figures like Travis Head. Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain supported the attack with two wickets each.
Bangladesh then seized absolute control of the contest during their turn at the crease. After Shadman Islam fell for 20 runs, young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century on Australian soil, finishing with 101 runs. Contributions from Mominul Haque, who added 49 runs, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto pushed the visitors to a commanding total of 348 runs for the loss of six wickets by the 106th over, establishing a substantial lead over the struggling hosts.
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