Mitchell Starc to miss 2nd Sri Lanka T20I to attend brother's wedding

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is all set to miss his side's second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane in order to attend his brother's wedding.

Starc's absence means Queensland speedster Billy Stanlake can get a chance to represent Australia in the Sri Lanka T20Is after being recalled in the national squad following missing out on a tour of India in February.

Besides Queensland speedster Stanlake, New South Wales (NSW) Sean Abbott--who was called up in the Australia squad as a replacement for injured Andrew Tye-- is also in line to be named Starc's replacement for Sri Lanka T20I.

Reflecting on the same, Australian pacer Pat Cummins said that Stanlake might get the preference over Abbott for the third T20I.

"Billy Stanlake's been in the squad here (in Brisbane), home ground, he might get first crack. Or else you go for the more death-bowling option of Sean Abbott," said cricket.com.au quoted Cummins, who bagged the figures of 2-27, as saying.

Cricket Australia spokesperson said that Starc has been granted a release from the national squad to attend his brother Brandon's wedding, with Australia focussing on increasing family time under coach Justin Langer.