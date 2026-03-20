Mitchell Starc to miss IPL 2026 start, Delhi Capitals face early setback

Delhi Capitals will begin IPL 2026 without Mitchell Starc, with the Australian left-arm quick set to miss the opening phase due to workload management. Cricket Australia has confirmed that Starc’s return will depend on his recovery progress in the coming weeks, leaving DC short of their lead strike bowler at the start of the tournament. This absence is not just about missing a player. It disrupts Delhi’s entire bowling structure ahead of a crucial opening stretch.

Why Mitchell Starc’s absence is a major setback

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Starc was not just another overseas signing. He was central to Delhi Capitals’ plans with both the new ball and at the death.

Powerplay impact: Starc’s ability to swing the new ball at pace often sets the tone early

Death overs control: His yorkers and experience make him a reliable finisher in tight situations

Big-match presence: Proven performer in high-pressure games

In IPL 2025, Starc picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches, including a five-wicket haul. While his economy rate hovered above 10, his impact moments made the difference.

For a side still searching for consistency, losing that X-factor early could affect momentum.

Why Cricket Australia is prioritising caution

The decision is part of a broader workload management strategy involving multiple Australian quicks.

Starc recently played a full Ashes series (5 Tests)

He has been among the highest workload bowlers in world cricket over the past year

Australia is preparing for a packed international calendar leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup

This explains why Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are also set to miss the initial IPL matches.

The message is clear: long-term fitness is being prioritised over short-term franchise commitments.

Who steps up for Delhi Capitals?

In Starc’s absence, Delhi Capitals will need to reshuffle their pace attack quickly.

Likely pace options:

Lungi Ngidi – Expected to lead the attack early on

T Natarajan – Key for death overs with his yorkers

Dushmantha Chameera – Adds pace and experience

Kyle Jamieson – Provides bounce and seam movement

Auqib Nabi Dar – Emerging domestic talent, coming off a strong Ranji season

This is a capable group, but lacks Starc’s intimidation factor and match-winning pedigree.

Tactical impact: What changes for DC?

Starc’s absence forces Delhi to rethink their bowling combinations and match strategy.

1. Powerplay vulnerability

Without a left-arm swing bowler, DC may struggle to pick early wickets consistently.

2. Death overs uncertainty

Natarajan becomes even more crucial, increasing pressure on his execution.

3. Overseas balance shift

Delhi might need to use overseas slots differently, possibly prioritising bowling depth over batting firepower.

The positive for Delhi Capitals is that this is not a long-term absence. Cricket Australia has indicated that Starc’s availability will depend on his recovery, meaning he could return during the tournament’s middle phase. If DC can stay competitive early, Starc’s return could become a defining boost heading into the business end.