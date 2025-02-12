Mitchell Starc Withdraws From Champions Trophy 2025 As Australia Announce Their Final Squad, Steve Smith Named Captain

In a significant setback for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign, Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. This leaves the reigning ODI World Cup champions without their three premier fast bowlers, as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have already been ruled out due to injuries. The decision forces Australia to field an inexperienced pace attack in the high-stakes tournament set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Australia’s Pace Dilemma: The Big 3 Are Out

Starc’s decision to step away from the tournament is a crushing blow for Australia. Over the years, the left-arm speedster has been instrumental in Australia’s success on the world stage, with his ability to swing the new ball, execute pinpoint yorkers, and deliver under pressure. His absence, combined with the unavailability of Cummins and Hazlewood, effectively dismantles Australia’s first-choice pace trio—a unit that has been the backbone of their white-ball dominance.

The withdrawal of Starc raises immediate concerns about Australia's bowling depth. The selectors have drafted in Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, and Nathan Ellis, all of whom lack extensive international experience. Johnson, who mirrors Starc’s left-arm pace, has only played two ODIs without taking a wicket, while Abbott and Dwarshuis have primarily been considered backup options in the past.

Steve Smith to Lead a Revamped Squad

With Cummins unavailable, Steve Smith has been handed the captaincy. Smith, fresh off leading Australia to a 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka, now faces the challenge of rallying a squad that has undergone substantial last-minute changes. The absence of Starc, along with the injuries to Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis' surprise retirement, means the team has lost key all-rounders and match-winners just weeks before the tournament.

Smith’s leadership will be crucial in ensuring that Australia remains a competitive force despite these setbacks. His tactical acumen and ability to inspire confidence in younger players could prove pivotal in guiding an unsettled squad through a tough Champions Trophy schedule.

Opportunity for Australia’s Fringe Players

While Starc’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Australian lineup, it also presents a golden opportunity for younger bowlers to step up. Nathan Ellis, who has impressed in T20 leagues worldwide, will be eager to cement his place in Australia’s ODI setup. Similarly, Spencer Johnson, despite his inexperience, has the pace and bounce to trouble batters on the subcontinent’s surfaces.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was called up following Marsh’s injury, could also play a crucial role in the batting order. The hard-hitting right-hander showcased his explosive potential in the Big Bash League, finishing with a breathtaking 95 off 46 balls in his final match for Melbourne Renegades.

Australia Champions Trophy squad

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa