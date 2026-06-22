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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Mithali Raj wants Harmanpreet Kaur promoted to no. 4 after South Africa defeat

Former India captain Mithali Raj believes India should consider promoting captain Harmanpreet Kaur to number four after the team's six-wicket defeat to South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday. While reflecting on India's missed opportunity, Mithali also praised left-arm spinner Shree Charani for her impactful spell that briefly swung the contest back in India's favour.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Mithali Raj wants Harmanpreet Kaur promoted to no. 4 after South Africa defeat
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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