/Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Mithali Raj wants Harmanpreet Kaur promoted to no. 4 after South Africa defeat

"It was a disappointing game for India because, had they won this, they would be on top of the table, and now they have no other choice but to beat Australia to get into the semi-finals. It was their game to win because it's a little tough road ahead. From batting order point of view, we haven't seen Harmanpreet bat that late at number five very often, so perhaps she can come in at number four and Jemimah at number five.