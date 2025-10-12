Mithali Raj Stand, Raavi Kalpana Gate Unveiled At ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam; See PICS

In a touching gesture, a stand named after the former India captain Mithali Raj was inaugurated at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12.

Mithali, who represented Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket during her formative years, was honoured by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) at the venue hosting India's ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against Australia.

The momentous occasion was also graced by ICC Chair Jay Shah as well as CEO Sanjog Gupta.

"It is a true honour and privilege to have a stand named after me at Vizag. Vizag has always held a special place in my journey. It is where I spent countless hours honing my skills, learning the game, and growing into the cricketer and person I am today. To see how far women’s cricket has come fills me with immense pride," said Mithali on the occasion.

“My deepest appreciation goes to the ICC and its Chairman, Jay Shah, for their continued efforts in championing the cause of women’s cricket with such conviction. The game today is thriving, full of opportunity, belief, and remarkable talent.

Lastly, I want to thank my family, who have been my greatest pillars of strength and support throughout this journey. This honour belongs as much to them as it does to me," she added.

Having represented India in 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 12 Tests over an illustrious career spanning 23 years, Mithali is the leading run-getter in women’s international cricket with 10,868 runs across formats, including eight centuries and 85 fifties.

She also led India to two Women's ODI World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017, and holds the record for most appearances as captain in Women's ODIs (155).

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Hails Mithali Raj's Journey

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed Mithali Raj's journey and said that her achievements resonate across the cricketing world.

"I congratulate the Andhra Government and ACA for this commendable gesture. Mithali Raj’s journey and her achievements resonate across the cricketing world so naming a stand after her is a befitting tribute to her legacy," said ICC Chair Jay Shah.

"I am also confident that this gesture will galvanise support for women’s Cricket in the region, inspire more young girls to take up the sport and motivate emerging Cricketers to strive for higher levels of excellence," he added.

Gate Unveiled For Raavi Kalpana In Vizag

Meanwhile, Raavi Kalpana gate was also inaugurated at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium after the former India wicket-keeper-batter.

Andhra-born wicketkeeper-batter Kalpana’s journey from the state circuit to the Indian team has inspired local talent and reinforced the pathway for young girls pursuing cricket. She played seven ODIs for India.

"This is what dreams are made of. Getting honoured alongside my skipper Mithali didi is something I couldn’t have thought of in my wildest imagination," Kalpana said.

"Andhra has produced quality players, and in the coming days, I am sure many more girls from our state will make the country proud," she added.