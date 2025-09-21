Mithun Manhas Files Nomination For BCCI President As Rajeev Shukla Announces New Panel Of Candidates

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Sunday announced a new panel of candidates for the Board’s top posts, confirming that former cricketer Mithun Manhas has filed his nomination for the president’s role at the headquarters here.



Along with Manhas, former Test cricketer Raghuram Bhatt filed for the position of treasurer. The other members who put in their nomination are Prabhtej Bhatia (joint secretary), Arun Singh Dhumal (IPL Governing Council chairman) and Jaydev Shah (apex council member).

"The panel of candidates is ready, with Mithun Manhas as president. I'll be the vice president, Devajit Saikia will be secretary, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia joint secretary, and Raghuram Bhatt treasurer. Nominations have also been filed for the names decided for the Apex Body Governing Council. So, a new body is being formed for the subsequent tenure. Good wishes to all,” Shukla told reporters outside the BCCI headquarters on Sunday.

Asked who would take up the chairmanship for IPL, Shukla said that Arun Dhumal would continue in his role.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Manhas, 45, played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles. If elected, he will become only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to take up the presidency. A formal announcement regarding the new panel will be made after the board’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled on September 28.

Manhas, who was nominated by the JKCA, emerged as the frontrunner for the BCCI president’s post after key decision-makers of Indian cricket held an informal meeting on Saturday.

The BCCI president’s chair fell vacant after Roger Binny stepped down from his role in August 2025. While Shukla had been looking after things as the interim president, the BCCI had invited nominations to set up a new committee in the meantime.

The election process opened with the date of filing nominations on September 21, followed by scrutiny and publishing of the final list of candidates on September 23. Voting, if necessary, will be conducted during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28.