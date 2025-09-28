Mithun Manhas Takes Charge As New BCCI President, Succeeds Roger Binny

In a landmark development for Indian cricket, former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been elected as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement was made after the conclusion of the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Manhas becomes the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to lead the BCCI, marking a significant milestone in Indian cricket administration.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Mithun Manhas is a former Indian cricketer and a veteran of 157 First-Class matches. He played primarily for Delhi in domestic cricket and represented the Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Known for his consistent performances with the bat and his leadership on the field, Manhas also served as the Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association post-retirement. Over the years, he has taken on several administrative roles, gaining valuable experience in cricket governance.

From Cricket Pitch to Administration

A veteran of 157 First-Class matches, Manhas had a distinguished domestic career with Delhi and played in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings. After retirement, he served as Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and held several key administrative roles in Indian cricket. He succeeded Roger Binny, who stepped down in August, and was elected unopposed. Union Minister Jitendra Singh called his appointment a “momentous occasion” for the region.

Alongside Manhas, the new BCCI office-bearers include Rajeev Shukla as Vice-President, Devajit Saikia as Secretary, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as Joint Secretary, and A. Raghuram Bhat as Treasurer. Cricket enthusiasts and experts have welcomed Manhas’s appointment, expecting a fresh perspective and renewed energy in managing India’s cricketing affairs.