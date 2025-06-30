Advertisement
MLC 2025: Faf Du Plessis Creates History, Sets All-Time T20 Record After His Century For Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis smashed another century for Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MLC 2025: Faf Du Plessis Creates History, Sets All-Time T20 Record After His Century For Texas Super Kings

Continuing his red-hot form in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, Faf du Plessis smashed another century for Texas Super Kings (TSK) on June 29. Du Plessis' fantastic century helped Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat MI New York by 39 runs in the MLC 2025 match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

After being invited to bat first, Du Plessis scored 103 not out off 53 balls with the help of 9 sixes and 5 boundaries and helped TSK post a big total of 223/4 in 20 overs. In reply, MI New York were restricted to 184/9 as TSK won the game to qualify for the playoffs.

This was the second century for Du Plessis in four games and he became the first batter in T20 cricket history to smash multiple hundreds after turning 40. At 40 years and 352 days old, du Plessis’ first hundred in his forties came against San Francisco Unicorns on June 20. Within ten days, Du Plessis slammed another century to script history. 

 

 

The 40-year-old South African also surpassed Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Australia’s Michael Klinger to become the captain with the most T20 centuries.

Most T20 Centuries as Captain

Faf du Plessis - 8
Babar Azam - 7
Michael Klinger - 7
Virat Kohli - 5
James Vince - 5

Meanwhile, Du Plessis now also holds the record for the most centuries (3) in Major League Cricket, surpassing New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who previously held the record with two.

With 317 runs, the 40-year-old is currently the highest run-getter in the MLC 2025 season. 

