MLC 2025 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Washington Freedom vs MI New York In India, USA, UK & More

The stage is set for an electrifying finale as Washington Freedom lock horns with MI New York in the grand finale of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The clash, scheduled for July 14 at 5:30 AM IST (July 13, 7 PM local time), promises fireworks, drama, and world-class cricket as two contrasting journeys collide for the ultimate prize.

A Battle of Grit vs Consistency: The Road to the Final

Washington Freedom have been the benchmark for consistency in MLC 2025, topping the league with 16 points from 10 matches. Led by Glenn Maxwell, the Freedom side boasts a perfect blend of explosive power and tactical depth. Their passage to the final was cemented by topping the table, gaining direct entry after a rain-hit Qualifier.

In contrast, MI New York epitomize resilience. Scraping into the playoffs with just 3 wins in 10 matches, they have morphed into giant-slayers during the knockout stages. Powered by the experience of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, MI New York stunned the San Francisco Unicorns in the Eliminator before outclassing the Texas Super Kings in the Challenger. Their momentum and belief make them serious title contenders.

Washington Freedom: Balance and Brilliance

The Freedom squad thrives on its all-round strength. Captain Glenn Maxwell has not only led with the bat but has also provided crucial overs in the middle. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has anchored the top order with flair, while wicketkeeper Andries Gous and Glenn Phillips offer dynamism in the middle overs.

In the bowling department, Lockie Ferguson’s expected return will bolster their pace battery alongside the steady Ian Holland and the experienced Saurabh Netravalkar. Washington’s strength lies in their depth and adaptability—traits that have powered them to the top.

MI New York: Stars Rising at the Right Time

While their league phase was rocky, MI New York's resurgence has been driven by their international stars. Nicholas Pooran, who also leads the side, has delivered under pressure, and Quinton de Kock’s experience at the top has laid solid foundations. The presence of Kieron Pollard as a finisher and motivator has been vital, especially in crunch moments.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult has been a standout performer, swinging the new ball with menace and delivering at the death. Support from Tajinder Singh and Nosthush Kenjige has added variety to their attack.

Conditions, Forecast & Final Expectations

Dallas has generally produced batting-friendly wickets, encouraging scores in the 160–180 range. Both sides possess the firepower to exploit such surfaces. However, light rain is forecasted, which could introduce the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, adding unpredictability to the high-stakes finale.

Probable Playing XIs

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Ian Holland, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar.

MI New York: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Kunwarjeet Singh, Tajinder Singh, Tristan Luus, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar.

Global Live Streaming and Broadcast Info

India: Live on Star Sports | Streaming on JioCinema at 5:30 AM IST

USA: Live on Willow TV | Streaming on Sling TV (Willow HD add-on)

UK: Live at 1:00 AM BST on Premier Sports

Australia: 11:00 AM AEST on Seven Network

New Zealand: 1:00 PM NZST on Sky NZ

Caribbean: 8:00 PM local time on ESPN

MENA (Middle East & North Africa): 4:00 AM GST on Cricbuzz

Pakistan: 5:00 AM PKT on A Sports