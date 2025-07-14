MLC 2025 Final: MI New York Edge Out Washington Freedom To Clinch Second Title

Major League Cricket 2025 ended in spectacular fashion as MI New York held their nerve to defeat Washington Freedom by five runs in a nail-biting final. With this victory, MI New York became the first franchise to win two MLC titles, adding to their maiden championship triumph in the inaugural 2023 edition.

After an inconsistent group stage, MI New York staged a remarkable resurgence in the knockouts, eliminating the San Francisco Unicorns and the Texas Super Kings to storm into the final.

Quinton de Kock Leads the Charge With the Bat

Put in to bat, MI New York had a mixed outing at the crease. While Monank Patel chipped in with 28, it was Quinton de Kock who stood tall for the champions. The South African wicketkeeper-batter hammered a blistering 77 off 46 balls to steer MI to a competitive total of 180/7.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, MI’s middle-order held up just enough to ensure they had a defendable target on the board heading into the final innings of the tournament.

Boult’s Opening Burst Sets the Tone

Trent Boult set the match alight with a sensational first over, removing two Washington batters and immediately putting MI New York in control. However, Washington Freedom fought back through Rachin Ravindra and Jack Edwards, who steadied the innings with an 84-run partnership.

Just as the momentum started to shift, Nosthush Kenjige dismissed Edwards, opening the floodgates once again.

Ugarkar Star in Final Overs

Washington’s hopes hinged on Rachin Ravindra’s well-paced innings, but his dismissal by Rushail Ugarkar in the 16th over proved pivotal. Glenn Phillips launched a counter-attack and stayed unbeaten on 48, nearly dragging his side over the line.

However, tight death bowling from MI New York in the final overs ensured that Phillips’ valiant effort fell short. Washington Freedom finished just five runs behind, handing MI their second MLC title in three seasons.

MI New York: A Legacy Cemented

Having already lifted the inaugural trophy in 2023 with a win over the Seattle Orcas, MI New York have now firmly established themselves as the most successful franchise in MLC history. Their ability to rise under pressure, especially after a rocky start to the tournament, speaks volumes about their resilience and big-match temperament.

With two titles in three years, MI New York have etched their name into MLC folklore, proving themselves as a true powerhouse of American franchise cricket.