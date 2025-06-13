MLC 2025: Finn Allen Smashes 151 Off 49 Balls, Breaks Chris Gayle’s ‘THIS’ Record
Finn Allen unleashed one of the most ferocious T20 innings ever witnessed. His 151 off just 49 balls, featuring a staggering 19 sixes.
Finn Allen set the cricketing world ablaze with a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting during Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, smashing 151 runs off just 49 balls for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom. His whirlwind knock included an astonishing 19 sixes, a new world record for the most sixes in a men’s T20 innings.
Fastest 150 in T20 History
Allen reached his 150 in just 49 balls, eclipsing the previous T20 benchmark and making it the fastest-ever 150 in men’s T20 history. His innings was a perfect blend of timing, brutality, and fearless aggression. The New Zealand batter also brought up his century in just 34 balls, becoming the fastest century-maker in MLC history.
“It was one of those days where everything just clicked,” said Allen after the match. “The crowd was amazing, the pitch was a beauty, and I just wanted to enjoy every moment.”
Record-Breaking Scorecard Highlights:
- Runs: 151 (49 balls)
- Fours: 10
- Sixes: 19 (World Record)
- Strike Rate: 308.16
- Milestones: Fastest 100 & 150 in MLC, Most Sixes in Men’s T20 History
His rampage helped San Francisco Unicorns post 269/5, the highest-ever total in a men’s T20 match on U.S. soil and one of the top five globally.
Breaking Records Left and Right
Finn Allen’s performance didn’t just light up the MLC; it reshaped the T20 record books:
- Surpassed Chris Gayle’s 18 sixes in an innings (IPL 2013)
- Broke the record for fastest 150 in T20s
- Set a new benchmark for the most sixes in a T20 match played in the USA
- Became the first player to score 150+ in MLC history
San Francisco Unicorns Clinch Victory
Finn Allen unleashed one of the most ferocious T20 innings ever witnessed. His innings propelled the San Francisco Unicorns to a massive 269/5 total, then witnessed the Washington Freedom collapse from 80/0 to 146 all out, handing the Unicorns a comprehensive 123‑run victory.
