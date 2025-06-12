MLC 2025 Live In India: TV Channels, Streaming Platforms & Match Timings - All You Need To Know

The much-awaited Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is all set to return for its third edition, promising another action-packed season featuring some of the world’s biggest T20 stars. As the tournament continues to grow in stature, Indian fans are showing increased interest in tuning into the American cricket league. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch MLC 2025 live in India.

Where to Watch MLC 2025 Live on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can catch all the MLC 2025 matches live on the Star Sports Network. The channel will offer high-definition coverage of the tournament, featuring expert commentary and pre-match analysis.

TV Broadcast Partner: Star Sports Network

Language Options: English (regional language feeds may be announced closer to the date)

Where to Stream MLC 2025 Live in India?

For those who prefer to stream matches on their smartphones, laptops, or smart TVs, JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar will be the official live streaming partner in India.

Live Streaming App: JioCinema (expected) / Disney+ Hotstar

Platform Support: Android, iOS, Web, Smart TVs

Subscription: Free for Jio users / Premium subscription for others (to be confirmed)

Match Timings in India

Since most MLC matches are held in the United States, the match start times for Indian viewers will be in the early morning hours. Here’s a general guide:

California Matches (PST): 6:00 AM IST (next day)

Texas/Florida Matches (CST/EST): 5:30 AM IST (next day)

A complete match-wise schedule with IST timings will be shared closer to the tournament start date.

Final Word

With each edition, Major League Cricket is drawing more global eyes, including millions from cricket-crazy India. With big names, exciting venues, and live access via TV and streaming platforms, MLC 2025 is a must-watch for every cricket fan looking to enjoy the sport beyond traditional borders.

Squads

Washington Freedom

Steve Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Glen Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Lahiru Milantha, Andries Gous, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendroff, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Amila Aponso, Abhishek, Glenn Maxwell (c), Justin Dill, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Iam Holland, Mitchell Owen.

San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson (c), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Jack Frasser McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux. Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Short, Hassan Khan, Copper Cannolly.

MI New York

Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Monak Patel, Heath Richards, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Kumwarjit Singh, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Naveen ul Haq, Rushil Ugarkar, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Tajinder Singh

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia ul Haq Muhammad, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Said Badar, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Adithiya Ganesh, Jason Holder (c), Corne Dry, Anrich Nortje, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp

Seattle Orcas

David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (w/c), Sujit Nayak, Rahul Jariwala, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheli, Jasdeep Singh, Ayan Desai, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Kyle Mayers, Harmeet Singh, Ali Sheikh