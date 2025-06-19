MLC 2025 Live Streaming Today: Where To Watch MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas Match Online In India

In a much-anticipated clash between two winless sides, MI New York and Seattle Orcas are set to face off in Match 9 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. With both teams desperate to open their account, the fixture promises high stakes, gritty cricket, and perhaps, a season-defining turnaround for one of them. The match will also draw the curtain on the Oakland Coliseum-leg of the tournament, adding an extra layer of importance to the contest.

When and Where Is the MI New York vs Seattle Orcas MLC 2025 Match Happening?

The match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas will be played on Thursday, June 19, at the iconic Oakland Coliseum in California. The live toss is scheduled for 6:00 AM IST, with the match beginning at 6:30 AM IST, making it a breakfast viewing for Indian fans.

How Can Fans in India Watch MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Live?

Indian cricket lovers can catch the live telecast of the MLC 2025 match between MINY and SO on the Star Sports Network. For those who prefer streaming, the match will be streamed live on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites, providing easy access across devices.

This MLC 2025 live streaming option ensures that fans don’t miss a moment, whether they’re commuting or at home. The seamless mobile experience is tailored for viewers on the go, making this match more accessible than ever.

Why Is This Clash Crucial for Both MINY and SO?

Both MI New York and Seattle Orcas are currently winless, having suffered two defeats each. However, their losses paint contrasting stories.

MI New York, despite boasting a powerhouse lineup including Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, and Trent Boult, have let strong positions slip away. Their defeats against Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns were self-inflicted to a large extent, with death-over lapses and middle-order collapses proving costly.

On the other hand, the Seattle Orcas have looked out of depth, being thoroughly outplayed in both games. Led by Heinrich Klaasen, the Orcas have suffered from misfiring top-order batsmen and ineffective bowling. Notably, even veterans like David Warner and Sikandar Raza haven’t clicked, and the leadership has lacked spark so far.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch Out For?

For MI New York, the spotlight remains on Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard—two experienced T20 stalwarts who can singlehandedly swing the game. Quinton de Kock's explosive starts could be crucial, while Trent Boult's opening spells could set the tone with the new ball.

The Seattle Orcas will be hoping for big performances from David Warner, Heinrich Klaasen, and Kyle Mayers, all of whom bring global T20 experience. If Obed McCoy and Waqar Salamkheil find rhythm with the ball, the Orcas might finally make a mark.

What Does Head-to-Head History Say?

Out of the three previous encounters, MI New York have won two, with Seattle Orcas winning once. However, stats may matter little when both teams are trying to avoid the wooden spoon this early in the competition.

How Can This Match Impact the MLC 2025 Standings?

With Los Angeles Knight Riders currently at the bottom of the points table after three straight losses, both MINY and SO have a golden opportunity to climb up. A win not only brings crucial points but also momentum in a tightly packed league where consistency will decide playoff spots.