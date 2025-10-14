Modern-Day Gavaskar? How Shubman Gill is Redefining India’s Test Captaincy in 2025
Shubman Gill matches Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic start as India Test captain, scoring 933 runs and 5 centuries in his first 12 innings.
- Shubman Gill scores 933 runs and 5 centuries in first 12 Test innings as India captain, matching Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary start.
-
- Gill shines on England tour with 754 runs in 10 innings and continues form against West Indies with an unbeaten 129.
-
- India’s young captain set to lead in ODIs against Australia, managing seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while eyeing World Cup success.
Trending Photos
Shubman Gill’s meteoric rise in cricket has reached a new pinnacle. Since taking over India’s Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, the young batting prodigy has not only led the team with poise but also dazzled with the bat. Remarkably, his early captaincy stats bear a striking resemblance to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, prompting cricket pundits to hail him as a modern-day Gavaskar.
Also Read: WTC 2025 Updated Points Table: Team India’s 2-0 Win Over West Indies Boosts PCT To 61.9%
Gill Mirrors Gavaskar’s Early Captaincy Feats
In a jaw-dropping start to his tenure, Shubman Gill has scored 933 runs in his first 12 innings as India’s Test captain, including five centuries. Interestingly, Sunil Gavaskar achieved the same numbers during his first 12 innings at the helm. While both share identical run tallies and centuries, their batting averages tell an intriguing tale. Gill boasts an average of 84.82, slightly below Gavaskar’s 93.30, yet it underscores his consistent brilliance under captaincy pressure.
Shubman Gill
Innings: 12
Runs: 933
Average: 84.82
50s/100s: 1/5
Sunil Gavaskar
Innings: 12
Runs: 933
Average: 93.30
50s/100s: 2/5
This statistical parallel has sparked comparisons between the young Indian captain and one of cricket’s most revered figures, highlighting Gill’s potential to etch his name among India’s all-time greats.
Dominant England Tour: Gill’s Debut as Test Captain
Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s Test captain came during the 2025 England tour, and he answered in style. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, and was adjudged Player of the Series. His performance demonstrated that leadership responsibilities have only enhanced his composure and skill, rather than hampered his form.
The young captain’s ability to thrive under pressure was evident as he seamlessly balanced the dual role of leading the team and anchoring India’s batting lineup. Analysts have praised Gill’s calm demeanor and sharp cricketing acumen, noting that he reads the game with the maturity of a seasoned campaigner.
Continuing the Form: Century Against West Indies
Gill’s golden run continued in the recently concluded Test against West Indies, where he scored a brilliant 129 off 196 balls* at a strike rate of 65.82. This innings further cemented his credentials as India’s dependable No. 4 batter, a position once held by Virat Kohli.
Overall, Shubman Gill has now played 38 Test matches, accumulating 2,697 runs at an average of 41.49, including 9 centuries and 8 half-centuries. His strike rate of 61.17 underscores his ability to blend classical technique with modern attacking flair, making him a nightmare for bowlers across conditions.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv