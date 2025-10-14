Modern-Day Gavaskar? How Shubman Gill is Redefining India’s Test Captaincy in 2025

Shubman Gill’s meteoric rise in cricket has reached a new pinnacle. Since taking over India’s Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, the young batting prodigy has not only led the team with poise but also dazzled with the bat. Remarkably, his early captaincy stats bear a striking resemblance to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, prompting cricket pundits to hail him as a modern-day Gavaskar.

Gill Mirrors Gavaskar’s Early Captaincy Feats

In a jaw-dropping start to his tenure, Shubman Gill has scored 933 runs in his first 12 innings as India’s Test captain, including five centuries. Interestingly, Sunil Gavaskar achieved the same numbers during his first 12 innings at the helm. While both share identical run tallies and centuries, their batting averages tell an intriguing tale. Gill boasts an average of 84.82, slightly below Gavaskar’s 93.30, yet it underscores his consistent brilliance under captaincy pressure.

Shubman Gill

Innings: 12

Runs: 933

Average: 84.82

50s/100s: 1/5

Sunil Gavaskar

Innings: 12

Runs: 933

Average: 93.30

50s/100s: 2/5

This statistical parallel has sparked comparisons between the young Indian captain and one of cricket’s most revered figures, highlighting Gill’s potential to etch his name among India’s all-time greats.

Dominant England Tour: Gill’s Debut as Test Captain

Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s Test captain came during the 2025 England tour, and he answered in style. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, and was adjudged Player of the Series. His performance demonstrated that leadership responsibilities have only enhanced his composure and skill, rather than hampered his form.

The young captain’s ability to thrive under pressure was evident as he seamlessly balanced the dual role of leading the team and anchoring India’s batting lineup. Analysts have praised Gill’s calm demeanor and sharp cricketing acumen, noting that he reads the game with the maturity of a seasoned campaigner.

Continuing the Form: Century Against West Indies

Gill’s golden run continued in the recently concluded Test against West Indies, where he scored a brilliant 129 off 196 balls* at a strike rate of 65.82. This innings further cemented his credentials as India’s dependable No. 4 batter, a position once held by Virat Kohli.

Overall, Shubman Gill has now played 38 Test matches, accumulating 2,697 runs at an average of 41.49, including 9 centuries and 8 half-centuries. His strike rate of 61.17 underscores his ability to blend classical technique with modern attacking flair, making him a nightmare for bowlers across conditions.