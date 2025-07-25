Moeen Ali Praises Shubman Gill’s Leadership, Calls Him A Future Star Captain

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has lauded young Indian batter Shubman Gill, calling him a future leader who has already started showing maturity beyond his years during India’s thrilling Test tour of England.

Gill, just 25, has impressed Moeen with both his batting and his vocal presence on the field. His leadership qualities have come to the fore in a high-pressure series, where he hasn’t just captained the side, but also led from the front with the bat.

“Shubman is shaping up to be a very fine captain. The way he’s leading with the bat is crucial, especially when you're captaining India. That’s what stands out,” Moeen said during an interaction with ANI.

Gill’s Stellar Batting Display in England

From Leeds to Birmingham, Gill has been a thorn in England’s bowling plans. In just two Tests, he scored 458 runs, including three centuries, one of which was a career-best 269. His consistency has been one of the highlights of the tour. While leading India, Gill’s animated presence has also been picked up by stump mics, revealing his assertive style. Moeen believes such personality traits, coupled with solid performances, make Gill a strong candidate for long-term captaincy.

Tensions and Fire Return to Test Cricket

The ongoing series hasn’t been without drama. Tempers flared during the third Test, with Gill at the center of a heated exchange involving players from both teams. Moeen believes this fiery edge has re-energized the format. “It’s been brilliant to watch. There's intensity, aggression, but also mutual respect. This kind of competitive spirit has been missing in Test cricket for a while,” Moeen said.

Jadeja-Washington Pair Offers India a Strategic Edge

India's use of two spin-bowling all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, has also caught Moeen’s attention. He called Jadeja one of the world’s best, and expressed confidence that Washington will grow into the role vacated by Ravichandran Ashwin. “Jadeja has been outstanding for years. Washington has big shoes to fill, but his potential is obvious, especially with the bat. The more he plays, the better he'll get,” said Moeen.