Moeen Ali Withdraws From IPL 2026, Signs Up For PSL Instead

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to skip the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, marking a major shift in his T20 career pathway.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Moeen Ali Withdraws From IPL 2026, Signs Up For PSL Instead

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to skip the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, marking a major shift in his T20 career pathway. The 38-year-old confirmed his decision on social media, announcing that he will instead participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, describing it as a “special experience” he is eager to be part of.

Moeen was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, and his choice follows a similar move by former CSK captain Faf du Plessis, who has also opted to shift full-time to PSL. 

IPL Career & Achievements

Moeen Ali has been an integral part of the IPL since 2018, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he won two IPL titles, and most recently KKR.

Here’s a quick look at his IPL numbers over the years:

Matches - 73
Runs - 1,167
Batting Avg - 22.02
Strike Rate - 139.76
Highest Score - 93
Wickets - 41
Best Bowling - 4/26

Moeen shared his plans publicly on X, outlining his enthusiasm for returning to Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

“I’m really excited to be joining PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team. Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best. I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience,” Moeen wrote.

What’s Next?

With PSL franchises set to begin squad construction soon, Moeen Ali’s availability instantly elevates his value in the draft. His batting versatility and all-round skillset provide a major lift for any team looking for experience in clutch moments.

Meanwhile, IPL 2026 will move forward with its youth-driven evolution, as more younger Indian talents fill key roles once held by seasoned overseas stars.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey

