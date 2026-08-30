/Mohammad Abbas creates history at Lord’s with 9/130; Pakistan pacer enters record books

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas produced a memorable performance at Lord's, finishing with match figures of 9/130 against England in the second Test on Sunday. The veteran pacer claimed four wickets in England's first innings before returning with a five-wicket haul in the second innings.
Abbas effort earned him a place on the Lord's honours board and provided Pakistan with a major bright spot in a Test where England remain firmly in control. England were bowled out for 208 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389.
Abbas began the Test strongly, taking 4/56 as England finished the opening day at 248/9 after rain and bad light restricted play. He went on to finish the first innings with 4/73 after England were bowled out for 290.
The 36-year-old then produced another outstanding spell in England’s second innings, claiming 5/57 to complete his nine-wicket match haul. His final figures of 9/130 made him the standout bowler for Pakistan at Lord’s and saw his name added to the venue's famous honours board.
FIFER FOR MOHAMMAD ABBAS AT LORDS..!!!— Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) August 30, 2026
- Mohammad Abbas gets his name on the honors board at the Home of Cricket.
England 187/9. pic.twitter.com/koEVnr7XBm
The performance added another significant chapter to Abbas’ record at the iconic venue. Abbas had previously taken eight wickets in Pakistan’s 2018 Test at Lord’s, finishing with 8/64 across the two innings. His latest nine-wicket haul means he has now produced eight-or-more wicket match performances at Lord’s on two occasions.
Kapil Dev, Waqar Younis, Mohammed Siraj and Asitha Fernando are among the other Asian pace bowlers to have registered eight or more wickets in a Test at the venue.
Abbas' performance is particularly notable given his age and experience. The Pakistan seamer had already enjoyed a memorable first day, dismissing key England batters including Joe Root as Pakistan's bowlers made early inroads. He also reached the milestone of 900 first-class wickets during the opening day.
His disciplined bowling continued throughout the Test, with Abbas repeatedly troubling England's batters in conditions that offered assistance to seamers.
Despite Abbas heroics, Pakistan remain in a difficult position in the second Test.
England were dismissed for 290 in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for just 110. England then scored 208 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389 runs.
Pakistan's chase began poorly, with the visitors losing early wickets. England's bowlers kept the pressure on as Pakistan looked to stay alive in the Test and avoid going 2-0 down in the three-match series. The third Test of the series is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston from September 9 to 13.
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