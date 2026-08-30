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Mohammad Abbas creates history at Lord’s with 9/130; Pakistan pacer enters record books

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas produced a sensational 9/130 match haul against England at Lord’s, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. The 36-year-old became the first Asian bowler to claim nine wickets in a Test at the iconic venue.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Mohammad Abbas creates history at Lord’s with 9/130; Pakistan pacer enters record books
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Mohammad Abbas creates history at Lord’s with 9/130; Pakistan pacer enters record books
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