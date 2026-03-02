Mohammad Amir brutally trolled as Team India storm into T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals

India’s dramatic entry into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals did more than keep their title hopes alive. It triggered a social media storm aimed squarely at former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, whose pre-match prediction that India would not reach the last four resurfaced within minutes of the result. As India chased down 196 against West Indies at Eden Gardens on March 1, fans gleefully reminded Amir of his remarks, turning the moment into one of the tournament’s loudest online pile-ons.

India’s win flips the narrative overnight

India defeated West Indies by five wickets in Kolkata, completing their highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history. The victory secured a semifinal berth and showcased India’s batting depth and nerve under pressure.

Earlier in the tournament, Amir had stated on a television show that Pakistan might qualify, but India “definitely would not.” The clip resurfaced immediately after the match, with fans flooding social platforms with memes and sarcastic posts.

The trolling intensified because India’s qualification came after a strong comeback. Following a heavy defeat to South Africa, India beat Zimbabwe and then outplayed West Indies in a virtual knockout clash.

Why fans targeted Mohammad Amir

Amir’s comments gained traction because they questioned India’s bowling strength and ability to handle pressure matches.

He had argued:

West Indies could exploit India’s “weak bowling”

Only Jasprit Bumrah was in form

West Indies were favourites in Kolkata

India’s performance dismantled those claims, turning his prediction into viral fodder.

Online reactions ranged from humour to sharp criticism, with many fans posting “astrologer failed” memes, a reference to earlier studio banter mocking his predictions.

Samson’s masterclass seals historic chase

Sanju Samson delivered one of the finest innings of the tournament, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls. His knock featured 12 fours and four sixes and anchored India’s pursuit with composure and tactical awareness.

At 41/2 in the powerplay, India appeared under pressure. Samson rebuilt the innings through a crucial partnership with Suryakumar Yadav before late contributions from Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube kept the chase on track.

With seven needed off the final over, Samson launched Romario Shepherd for six and then struck the winning runs to finish in style.

His innings not only secured qualification but also reinforced India’s ability to chase under pressure in knockout scenarios.

Redemption at Eden Gardens

The win carried emotional weight. West Indies had knocked India out of the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai. This time, India reversed the narrative and rewrote records at a venue steeped in cricket history.

It also marked the highest T20I chase ever recorded at Eden Gardens, underlining the evolving nature of T20 batting and India’s strategic flexibility.

India will now face England in the semifinal at Wankhede Stadium on March 5, a clash featuring two of the most aggressive batting units in world cricket.