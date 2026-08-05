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Mohammad Amir finally breaks silence on playing IPL after getting British citizenship, says...

Veteran pace bowler Mohammad Amir has formally addressed growing public curiosity regarding a potential appearance in the Indian Premier League, indicating that he has not reached a definitive conclusion about entering the tournament despite acquiring British citizenship.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Mohammad Amir finally breaks silence on playing IPL after getting British citizenship, says...
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Mohammad Amir finally breaks silence on playing IPL after getting British citizenship, says...
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