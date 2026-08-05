/Mohammad Amir finally breaks silence on playing IPL after getting British citizenship, says...

Veteran pace bowler Mohammad Amir has formally addressed growing public curiosity regarding a potential appearance in the Indian Premier League, indicating that he has not reached a definitive conclusion about entering the tournament despite acquiring British citizenship. The 34 year old left arm seamer, currently competing in England, emphasized that his immediate priority remains focused on fulfilling his ongoing domestic and franchise duties rather than committing to future IPL windows.
Amir's status across global franchise cricket underwent a major shift following his formal acquisition of British citizenship through his British national wife, Narjis Khan. The legal change in nationality allows the speedster to participate in English domestic tournaments as a local cricketer rather than occupying a designated overseas roster spot, significantly expanding his marketability across international leagues.
Verbatim Response on IPL and PSL Roadmaps
Addressing media inquiries during his stint in the United Kingdom, Amir clarified his future tournament registrations across both the Pakistan Super League and potential international avenues.
"I will play in the PSL in 2027 as an overseas player. As for the IPL, I don't know yet whether I will participate," Amir said.
The strategic transition means that starting from the 2027 Pakistan Super League season, Amir will no longer be classified as a locally registered Pakistani player, forcing his franchise to draft him through the overseas draft category.
Current English Campaign and International Career Record
Amir has already utilized his local status in England throughout the current summer season. He initially represented Nottinghamshire's Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast as a local entrant before joining the Trent Rockets in The Hundred under the same non overseas classification. Across six appearances for the Trent Rockets in the current edition of The Hundred, the seamer has claimed five wickets.
Amir officially stepped away from international cricket following the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup. His international career for Pakistan spanned 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20 Internationals, establishing his reputation as an elite swing bowler skilled at executing deliveries in high pressure situations.
Historical Context and Precedent for British Pakistani Cricketers
Pakistani nationals have been excluded from participating in the Indian Premier League since the secondary season in 2009 due to diplomatic tensions following the 2008 Mumbai attacks. However, precedent exists for former Pakistani international cricketers competing in the league after securing British passports. Former all rounder Azhar Mahmood successfully entered the IPL auction as a British citizen, representing both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders between 2012 and 2015.
While Amir's newly acquired passport technically clears any regulatory obstacles for an IPL auction entry, the fast bowler maintains that his present schedule is entirely dedicated to completing his commitments in England before turning his focus to the upcoming PSL campaign.
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