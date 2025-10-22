Mohammad Amir Slams PCB’s Shock Decision As Shaheen Afridi Takes Over Pakistan ODI Leadership

Pakistan cricket has once again witnessed a controversial leadership shake-up as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed Mohammad Rizwan from the ODI captaincy and appointed pace sensation Shaheen Afridi as the new skipper. The decision has sparked intense debate among cricket analysts, former players, and fans, with former pacer Mohammad Amir openly criticising the board for what he calls an “unfair and hasty move.”

Rizwan’s ODI Captaincy Record: A Case for Stability

Mohammad Rizwan’s tenure as Pakistan’s ODI captain began on a high note. Under his leadership, Pakistan achieved historic series wins against Australia and South Africa on foreign soil — feats that had eluded even some of Pakistan’s most celebrated captains. Rizwan’s tactical acumen, calmness under pressure, and ability to inspire his teammates were widely acknowledged, making him a promising leader for the future.

However, a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign and subsequent series losses to New Zealand and the West Indies prompted the PCB to act decisively. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s left-arm speedster, was named the new ODI captain, raising eyebrows over the abrupt nature of Rizwan’s removal.

Mohammad Amir was quick to voice his opinion. “I don’t think Mohammad Rizwan has been treated fairly. Rizwan was not a bad one-day captain. He led Pakistan to series wins in South Africa and Australia — something even some of our biggest captains couldn’t achieve. We should not have forgotten that,” Amir told Geo Super.

Amir Criticises PCB’s Reactionary Approach

The former fast bowler also highlighted a recurring issue in Pakistan cricket: frequent changes in leadership. Amir believes the “musical chairs” approach destabilises teams and undermines long-term planning.

“Captaincy should not depend on just one good or bad series. We don’t allow stability in our cricket. Captains are not made overnight; it takes two to three years to build one. But here, one bad series is enough to replace a captain. I don’t think this is the right call,” Amir said.

By replacing Rizwan after short-term setbacks, Amir argued, the PCB risks disrupting team cohesion and morale. He further emphasised that Rizwan’s leadership qualities deserved time and trust, rather than being judged solely on a couple of defeats.

Shaheen Afridi: New ODI Captain With Big Shoes to Fill

While Shaheen Afridi brings immense talent and some leadership experience — having captained Pakistan in T20Is and led Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League — his track record in the fifty-over format remains limited. Experts believe Afridi’s appointment is part of the PCB’s long-term plan to groom a World Cup captain ahead of 2027.

Amir suggested a more structured transition could have benefited both the team and Afridi. “If Shaheen had to be made captain, he could have first been appointed as vice-captain and his performance judged accordingly — especially considering his fitness,” Amir noted. Afridi has faced injury challenges in the past, and balancing workload with leadership responsibilities will be key to his success.