Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL? Here’s What Pacer Says

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir is looking for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in 2026 and said that he would love to take part if an opportunity comes. The 33-year-old, who took retirement from international cricket for Pakistan, is currently plying his trade in franchise cricket all around the globe.

A few of the Pakistan players did participate in the first edition of the IPL back in 2008 but then after a political tension between the two nations, the Men in Green were banned from 2009 onwards.

Notably, Mohammad Amir got married to Narjis who is a UK citizen and the star pacer is likely to apply for an UK passport, which will open the doors for him to play in the IPL.

“Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL,” said Mohammad Amir's ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“Pakistani cricketers were banned in the IPL, but our former cricketers were doing commentary and were also coach of the franchise,” he added. While former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), another ex-skipper Ramiz Raza did commentary in IPL for a few years.

Former Pakistan cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad was also part of the same show where he stated that if Mohammed Amir plays for RCB, he can change team’s fortunes. As of now, the Bangalore based franchise has never won an IPL title but then they did come close thrice.

“RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have good batting unit but their problem has always been a problem. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title,” Ahmed Shehzad said.