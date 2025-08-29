Mohammad Haris Stirs Controversy With Comments On Babar Azam’s Strike Rate; Ex-Cricketers Slam Youngster For Disrespectful Remark

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has landed himself in controversy ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The 24-year-old, who was part of the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team that recently clinched a 2-1 T20I series win against the West Indies, made headlines for remarks on Babar Azam’s strike rate.

In a viral interview clip, Haris was asked whether Babar needs to change his approach in T20Is. When prompted with “tez ya slow (fast or slow),” Haris picked the fast option with a chuckle, a response that many fans and experts felt was disrespectful towards the former Pakistan captain.

Ex-Cricketers Slam Haris

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali launched a scathing attack on Haris, saying the youngster should be “beaten with a stick” for questioning his senior. “Who do you think you are to comment on Babar Azam?” Basit said, adding that Haris had become bold only after Babar’s removal from captaincy.

Ex-wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal also criticised Haris, saying the PCB needs to train players on how to speak in public and avoid controversial comments. “He should have made it clear that he is in no position to comment on Babar. Instead, he should be learning from him to improve his own batting,” Akmal said.

Bigger Concerns for Babar and Rizwan

The controversy comes at a sensitive time as Babar Azam and fellow senior batter Mohammad Rizwan have both been left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. Their exclusion has raised questions about their future in T20 cricket, with reports suggesting that they are unlikely to be considered for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

PCB’s Challenge Moving Forward

The incident has highlighted two major issues for Pakistan cricket handling the transition from senior players to the next generation, and ensuring that young cricketers are groomed not just on the field but also off it. While Haris continues to face backlash, the absence of Babar and Rizwan from the Asia Cup squad may mark the beginning of a new era for Pakistan cricket.