NewsCricket
MOHAMMAD KAIF

Mohammad Kaif, Amit Mishra react as BCCI announces increase in pension of ex-cricketers, says THIS

The five pension brackets of 15000, 22500, 30000, 37500 and 50000 have been increased to 30000, 45000, 52500, 60000 and 70000 respectively.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mohammad Kaif, Amit Mishra react as BCCI announces increase in pension of ex-cricketers, says THIS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced an increase in pensions of retired cricketers. The five pension brackets of 15000, 22500, 30000, 37500 and 50000 have been increased to 30000, 45000, 52500, 60000 and 70000 respectively. BCCI secretary Jay Shah broke the news on Twitter.

"I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise," Shah wrote on his Twitter handle. 

Reacting to the news former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif who is the son of ex-India cricketer Tarif Kaif, applauded BCCI's decision to increase the pension. Kaif said that the move means a lot to the ex-cricketers. 

"Thanks BCCI, this means a lot to retired players. My father, Mohammad Tarif, is always very happy when he gets his pension. Money gives security, recognition makes you proud," Kaif wrote on Twitter. 

Kaif in another Tweet said, "My father played 60 first class games. Scored close to 3000 runs, hit 5 hundreds. His generation helped the game grow when there was no money. By remembering their contribution, BCCI has shown a big heart."

India cricketer Amit Mishra also reacted on the same by saying that it is a remarkable decision and will be followed by many other boards as well. "Wow, great decision by @bcci and Mr @jayshah ji. A remarkable decision which will be followed by many foreign boards soon," Mishra wrote. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'