Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif gets nostalgic, shares throwback picture with Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh

Kaif has featured in 125 ODI for the Men in Blue and notched up 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01.

Mohammad Kaif gets nostalgic, shares throwback picture with Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh
Image Credits: Twitter/@MohammadKaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has walked down the memory lane on Sunday and shared a throwback picture of him with former opening batsman Virender Sehwag and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The 39-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted the picture of the trio as teenagers from a party.

In the picture, Kaif, Harbhajan and Sehwag could be seen dressed formally with a BCCI logo and Under-19 embedded on their coats.

"Purane zamane ke bhole bhale teenagers #Throwback," Kaif captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Kaif shared a hilarious video of trimming his hair at home before eventually deciding to take the help of the professional.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 39-year-old posted a video in which Kaif could be seen tired of his long-grown hair before deciding to take the matter in his own hands.

After Kaif's wife Pooja didn't look much happy with his husband's efforts, the former Indian player could be seen eventually seeking professional help.

Kaif has appeared in 13 matches in the longest format of the game and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84.He has also featured in 125 ODI for the Men in Blue and notched up 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan has bagged 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is he played for India during his cricketing career.

Sehwag, on the other hand, notched up 8,586 runs in 104 Tests, 8,273 runs in 251 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 394 runs in 19 T20Is he played for India.

 

Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh
