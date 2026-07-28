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Mohammad Kaif makes big claim on Sachin Tendulkar's fielding: 'Better than Jadeja...'

Mohammad Kaif praised Sachin Tendulkar's often-overlooked fielding, calling him one of India's safest fielders due to his discipline and dedication in training. He even claimed Tendulkar's throwing arm was more powerful than Ravindra Jadeja's.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Mohammad Kaif makes big claim on Sachin Tendulkar's fielding: 'Better than Jadeja...'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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