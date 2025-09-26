Advertisement
MOHAMMAD KAIF JASPRIT BUMRAH CONTROVERSY

Mohammad Kaif Responds To Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Inaccurate Again’ Remark: 'Take This As A...'

Bumrah reacted sharply on social media, dismissing Kaif’s claim as “inaccurate.

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bumrah has played four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup, taking five wickets so far.
  • Kaif has now offered his measured take on the exchange, emphasizing that his comments were merely "a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer.
Mohammad Kaif Responds To Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Inaccurate Again’ Remark: 'Take This As A...'Credits - Twitter

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif responded calmly and graciously after Jasprit Bumrah publicly criticized his prior observation regarding the pacer’s bowling strategy. The controversy began when Kaif pointed out that Bumrah has been bowling three overs upfront in the powerplay during the Asia Cup 2025, unlike the previous pattern under Rohit Sharma where Bumrah’s spells were split to include death overs. Kaif expressed concern that this shift under captain Suryakumar Yadav could handicap India’s death bowling as they approach the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

ALSO READ - Jasprit Bumrah Hits Back At This Ex-Cricketer's ‘Injury’ Remark: 'Inaccurate Then, Inaccurate Now'

Kaif Replies

Bumrah reacted sharply on social media, dismissing Kaif’s claim as “inaccurate.” His brief yet pointed reply of “Inaccurate before inaccurate again” quickly went viral, sparking extensive discussion across social platforms.

Kaif has now offered his measured take on the exchange, emphasizing that his comments were merely "a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer.” On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are India cricket’s biggest match-winner, and I know what it takes to give it all when on the field wearing India colours.”

Earlier, Kaif had highlighted Bumrah’s changed bowling pattern, saying, “Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters. Against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India.”

Bumrah’s response indicates his strong disagreement with Kaif’s analysis, not only with this assessment but also with previous ones.

Bumrah Workload

Bumrah has played four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup, taking five wickets so far. He was recently named in India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies. Earlier this year, Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the final Test against Australia, causing him to miss the Champions Trophy and limiting his participation in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England as a precautionary measure.

In July, Kaif had even shared a video suggesting Bumrah’s body might “have given up,” hinting at a possible retirement from Test cricket.

The ongoing conversation around Bumrah’s workload management remains highly relevant as India prepares for the high-stakes Asia Cup final

