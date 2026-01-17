Mohammad Kaif Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI Form, Backs Axar Patel In ODI Squad

The inclusion of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in India’s One Day International starting lineup has come under intense scrutiny following a string of underwhelming performances. Critics and fans alike are questioning the superstar's recent impact as he continues to struggle with both the bat and the ball in the current series against New Zealand.

Statistical Slump for Jadeja

The numbers tell a concerning story for the experienced cricketer. During the first two ODIs against the Black Caps, Jadeja managed scores of just 4 and 27, totaling only 31 runs. More concerningly, he failed to claim a single wicket in either outing. This slump is part of a broader trend, as Jadeja has secured only one wicket across his last five appearances in the format. Furthermore, his last ODI century on home soil dates back to 2013, highlighting a significant drought in major scoring.

Mohammad Kaif Champions Axar Patel

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, a key member of the 2002 Asia Cup winning squad, has voiced strong opinions on the selection dilemma. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif provided a direct comparison between Jadeja and Axar Patel, arguing that the latter is currently the superior option for limited overs cricket.

"If you have to choose one of the two, Axar is way ahead of Jadeja. Even in one-day. His strike rate and batting ability, ability to hit sixes, Jadeja does not have that. We have seen in the IPL as well. In white-ball, Axar is way ahead in batting. Even in bowling, he is ahead. Axar can bowl in the powerplay as well. I do not know why he is not even in the squad. Why are you backing Reddy against New Zealand, who are weak against spin. Anyway, you have Arshdeep, who is sitting out, so there are four pacers already," Kaif stated.

Concerns Over Team Balance

The omission of Axar Patel from the New Zealand series is particularly surprising given his role as India’s vice-captain for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup and his presence in the Champions Trophy squad last year. Kaif also analyzed the current team combination, suggesting that the preference for Nitish Kumar Reddy over Axar has negatively impacted the side's balance.

Advocated To Keep Axar -Jadeja

Kaif elaborated on how the two left-arm spinners could potentially complement each other rather than being viewed as interchangeable.

"I want Jadeja and Axar to play together. If Axar was there in the last game instead of Reddy, there would be more balance. There is a difference in the bowling between Jadeja and Axar. People say both are left-arm spinners. They are, but both have different styles of bowling. Jadeja comes after the powerplay. Axar can take the new ball. He is the best bowler with the new ball. He took wickets with the new ball in the Champions Trophy too," he reflected.

As the series progresses, the Indian management faces increasing pressure to justify their selection choices, especially with players of Axar Patel's caliber waiting in the wings.