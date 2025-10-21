India’s shocking defeat to Australia in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Perth has reignited debates over team selection, with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif openly criticizing skipper Shubman Gill for omitting left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI.

Kuldeep Omission Sparks Backlash

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The rain-shortened 26-over contest saw India post a below-par 136/9, leaving the bowlers with little to defend. In his post-match analysis, Kaif highlighted the missed opportunity of including Kuldeep, citing his exceptional form across formats.

"It was a test for all the bowlers and Shubman Gill as well. You tried to cover everything—four seamers, three all-rounders, batting depth—but left out your best wicket-taker, Kuldeep Yadav!" Kaif remarked on his YouTube channel.

Kuldeep’s exclusion has raised eyebrows, especially given his dominant performances in recent tournaments. The left-arm spinner was India’s top wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025, claiming 17 wickets in seven matches at an outstanding average of 9.29 and an economy of 6.27. Additionally, he ended the two-match Test series against the West Indies with 12 scalps, including best figures of 5/82. Against Australia, Kuldeep boasts 31 wickets in 23 ODIs, making his omission even more contentious.

Drawing Parallels with Shane Warne

Kaif also drew comparisons with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, emphasizing that wrist spinners have historically thrived on Australian pitches.

"Shane Warne was successful in all formats for Australia. Australian pitches may not turn much, but the bounce they produce can be exploited by someone like Kuldeep," Kaif explained.

The argument is clear: India’s decision to prioritize all-rounders like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar over a proven match-winner like Kuldeep could have cost them dearly in Perth.

Bowling Responsibility Under Scrutiny

Kaif didn’t spare India’s bowling unit either, stressing the need for bowlers to step up when frontline pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are unavailable.

"It was the bowlers’ responsibility to win this game. I know it was a low score, but when will you win games as bowlers then? Will you win only with Bumrah and Shami?" he questioned.

India’s bowling lineup, featuring part-timers like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, struggled in the challenging Perth conditions, failing to defend the subpar total. Harshit Rana, another young pacer, also underperformed, highlighting the gap created by Kuldeep’s absence.

Team Selection Controversy Continues

India’s decision to field three all-rounders aimed to strengthen batting depth, but it backfired as the team struggled to post a competitive score. With Gill making his ODI captaincy debut, the loss was a harsh reminder of the fine margins in cricket and the importance of balancing form and strategy in squad selection.

The Perth ODI defeat leaves India with questions ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23. Will Kuldeep be reinstated to bolster the bowling attack, or will Gill stick with his current lineup? Cricket fans and experts alike are keenly awaiting the team announcement.

Kuldeep Yadav: Form, Stats, and Impact

Asia Cup 2025: 17 wickets in 7 matches, Avg 9.29, Econ 6.27

West Indies Test Series 2025: 12 wickets in 2 matches, Best 5/82

ODI Record vs Australia: 31 wickets in 23 games

Career ODI Stats: 181 wickets in 113 matches

Given his remarkable stats, Kuldeep remains one of India’s most potent match-winners, particularly in conditions where wrist spin can be effective. Kaif’s criticism underlines the growing debate about leadership decisions and the balance between strategy and form in modern cricket.

India now faces the challenge of regrouping and reassessing team selection ahead of the crucial second ODI, with fans hoping Kuldeep Yadav returns to the XI to turn the series around.