Mohammad Kaif Warns India Needs a New Winning Combination Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
India faces a strategic challenge in Asia Cup 2025 as the absence of Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup-winning blueprint and a third all-rounder could impact team balance and performance.
- Mohammad Kaif highlights India’s challenge in Asia Cup 2025 due to the absence of Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup-winning strategy.
- India will enter the tournament with only two frontline all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, impacting team balance and flexibility.
- Captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir must craft a new winning combination to defend India’s title.
As India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, former India cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns over the team’s balance in the post-Rohit Sharma era. With the tournament set to begin on September 10 against the UAE, Kaif believes India will miss the T20 World Cup-winning strategy that led them to glory in 2024.
Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup Blueprint
During the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma’s Indian side showcased a perfect blend of batting depth and bowling flexibility, largely due to the presence of three genuine all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. This trio allowed India to have six proper bowling options while maintaining a batting lineup that extended to number eight, creating a formidable balance that proved decisive in high-pressure games.
Kaif highlighted the stark difference in the Asia Cup 2025 squad, which features only two frontline all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. “Rohit’s team won the T20 World Cup with 3 all-rounders – Axar, Jadeja, Hardik – and that meant 6 proper bowling options and batting till 8. At Asia Cup, with only 2 genuine all-rounders – Hardik and Axar, India will have to find a new winning combination. Washington Sundar will be missed,” Kaif wrote on his X account.
Asia Cup Squad and Strategic Adjustments
India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, includes:
Batters: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana
With Washington Sundar named only as a standby, India’s flexibility in both bowling and batting is reduced. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that the squad’s composition was influenced by the existing spin options, which include Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. An extra batter, Rinku Singh, was added to strengthen the lineup, leaving Sundar out of the main squad.
All-Rounder Shortage: A Key Concern
The absence of a third all-rounder could impact India’s strategic options. In the T20 World Cup 2024, all-rounders provided crucial depth, allowing the captain to rotate bowlers effectively while maintaining aggressive batting options down the order. With Jadeja, Kohli, and Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, India faces a new challenge in finding a combination that can replicate the balance that brought them World Cup success.
Kaif’s warning resonates strongly in a tournament where spin-friendly pitches and tight scheduling demand versatility. With only two all-rounders, captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir must innovate to maintain India’s competitive edge. The team will rely heavily on players like Hardik Pandya, who has proven adept at contributing in both departments, and Axar Patel, who strengthens the middle-order batting while offering spin options.
