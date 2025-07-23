Mohammad Nabi Hit For First-Ball Six By Son Hassan Eisakhil In Viral Shpageeza League Clash - Watch

In a moment that has captivated cricket fans worldwide, 40-year-old Afghanistan legend Mohammad Nabi faced an unexpected and unforgettable challenge — his own son, Hassan Eisakhil, 18, on the opposite team. The setting was the Shpageeza Cricket League match between Mis Ainak Region and Amo Region, but the story quickly became personal.



- Nabi's son hitting a Six to his father in Shpageeza Cricket League...!!! pic.twitter.com/SKgeK4cooG

Coming into bowl the ninth over for Mis Ainak, Nabi was welcomed to the attack with absolute disdain by his son. Hassan, with nerves of steel and intent carved into every shot, dispatched the first delivery he faced from his father for a towering six over mid-wicket. There were no smiles, no hesitation — just pure cricketing instinct. The commentators captured the moment perfectly: “That’s your dad… and you just smoked him first ball!”

Hassan Eisakhil's Composed Fifty Stuns Viewers

The youngster didn’t stop there. With his bat doing all the talking, Eisakhil top-scored for Amo Region with a brisk 52 off 36 deliveries, striking five boundaries and two sixes. The teenager not only showcased his fearless approach but also his polished temperament, holding the innings together and propelling Amo Region to a competitive 162-run total at the Kabul International Stadium.

While many would have been overwhelmed facing a national icon — let alone their father — Hassan looked unfazed. His fluent strokeplay and confident footwork spoke of a cricketer far beyond his years, leaving fans and pundits buzzing about his potential.

Mohammad Nabi’s Quiet Response as Mis Ainak Clinch Victory

Despite the initial fireworks, Mohammad Nabi remained composed. He bowled just one over, conceding 12 runs, and wasn’t handed another chance to bowl — possibly out of sheer respect for the unfolding narrative or strategic planning.

But the seasoned all-rounder did contribute with the bat. Coming in during the chase, Nabi struck a six himself, helping his side Mis Ainak Region chase down the 163-run target with 18 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

With over 400 T20 appearances under his belt, including recent stints in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 with Karachi Kings and previously with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Nabi’s legacy in the game is well-established. This moment, however, added an emotional and deeply human chapter to his cricketing journey.

Reactions: Social Media Goes into a Frenzy

The clip of the father-son face-off has now gone insanely viral across platforms, sparking thousands of reactions. From stunned fans to former cricketers, everyone had something to say:

“This is cricket poetry. Respect off the field, rivalry on it.”

“I like this kind of nepotism!”

“How are they even in the same match? This is next-level surreal.”

The story has quickly transcended the usual highlight reels, turning into a cultural moment within the cricketing world.

A Glimpse into Afghanistan’s Cricketing Future

While Mohammad Nabi’s career might be entering its final chapters, Hassan Eisakhil's performance offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Afghanistan cricket. To go toe-to-toe with one of the nation's greatest cricketers — and your own father — and emerge with your head held high, is a testament to talent, confidence, and mental toughness.

This match wasn’t just about runs or wickets. It was a passing of the torch — symbolic, powerful, and unexpectedly emotional.