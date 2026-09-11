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Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA over alleged Pakistan team leak probe

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore over an alleged Pakistan team information leak probe. The two players submitted written responses as authorities examine their phones and financial dealings as part of the investigation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA over alleged Pakistan team leak probe
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA over alleged Pakistan team leak probe
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