/Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA over alleged Pakistan team leak probe

PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi spoke on the removals, stating the board was left with no option other than to remove the players. "Every match of a series is important for us, and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but just to replace them. Consider (Salman) Agha, who is a very good player, but he could not click because of some reasons. He was spoken to about it," Naqvi had told Geo Network.