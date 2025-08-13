Mohammad Rizwan’s First-Ball Brain Fade Goes Viral As Pakistan Crumble In Series Decider Vs West Indies

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday turned into a nightmare for Mohammad Rizwan’s men, as a stunning spell from Jayden Seales and a captain’s knock from Shai Hope delivered the Caribbean side their first ODI series triumph over Pakistan in 34 years. But the moment that set social media ablaze was Rizwan’s “worst leave of the year” — a brain-fade decision that ended in a golden duck.

Ye aa gaya range me.



- Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) pic.twitter.com/crmETjwL9J August 13, 2025

Jayden Seales Strikes Early, Rizwan’s Brain Fade Goes Viral

Chasing 295 to win the series, Pakistan were already wobbling after openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique fell for ducks to Seales. In walked captain Mohammad Rizwan, hoping to steady the innings. Instead, he produced a decision that baffled commentators and fans alike — leaving an in-swinging delivery from Seales that jagged back and crashed into the top of his off stump.

Rizwan stood frozen in disbelief, but the damage was done. His dismissal for a golden duck became instant meme material, with fans trolling him mercilessly and labelling it the "worst leave of the year".

Pakistan’s Batting Collapse: Five Ducks, No Resistance

From 23/4, Pakistan never recovered. Only Salman Ali Agha (30) showed any fight as five Pakistani batters, including Rizwan, recorded ducks. Babar Azam, under immense pressure for his poor run of form, managed just nine runs before falling cheaply yet again.

Seales, in the form of his life, finished with a jaw-dropping 6/18 in 7.2 overs, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order with relentless precision. The visitors were bundled out for 92, suffering a 202-run defeat — their heaviest ODI loss against West Indies.

Shai Hope’s Masterclass Leads the Caribbean Revival

Earlier, West Indies were in a spot of bother at 184/6 after 42 overs, but captain Shai Hope turned the tide. The wicketkeeper-batter produced a masterclass in controlled aggression, smashing an unbeaten 120 off 94 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes.

Hope found an able partner in Justin Greaves, whose late cameo of 43 off 24 balls* powered the hosts to a commanding 294/6. This was Hope’s 18th ODI century, further cementing his status as one of the most reliable batters in the format.

A Historic Win for West Indies After 34 Years

This 2-1 series victory marked West Indies’ first ODI series win over Pakistan since November 1991. Remarkably, the Men in Maroon achieved it after losing the first ODI, showcasing resilience and tactical brilliance in the comeback.

For Seales, it was a career-defining series. His ability to extract movement and maintain accuracy throughout the three games kept Pakistan’s batters on the back foot. Post-match, he credited his success to meticulous planning and execution, saying:

“We wanted to keep the stumps in play. The pitch had variable bounce, and we focused on bowling the right length. It takes training, but it’s paying off.”

Fan Backlash: Memes, Mockery, and Calls for Accountability

In Pakistan, the reaction was brutal. Social media was flooded with memes mocking the collapse, Rizwan’s leave, and Babar Azam’s extended century drought — now at 71 innings without a hundred.

Some fans demanded accountability from the skipper himself, while others lamented the lack of partnerships and application from the batting unit. The series defeat has also reignited debates over team selection, leadership, and Pakistan’s readiness for upcoming ICC tournaments.