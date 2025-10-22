Mohammad Rizwan Sacked As Pakistan ODI Captain After Refusing To Endorse Betting Companies: Reports

In a dramatic development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of the national ODI team, appointing left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as his replacement. The decision, announced late on Monday (October 20), has sparked widespread debate within Pakistan’s cricketing circles.

PCB’s Sudden Leadership Change

The PCB’s move comes less than a year after Rizwan was appointed as ODI captain following Babar Azam’s removal. Shaheen, who himself was relieved of T20I captaincy earlier this year, now finds himself leading Pakistan in the 50-over format. The abrupt change has raised questions about the board’s decision-making and consistency in leadership strategy.

Mike Hesson Reportedly Pushed for Rizwan’s Removal

According to multiple reports, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson was a key influence behind the decision. Despite having worked with Rizwan for just one series, Hesson reportedly pushed for the change, supported by members of the selection committee and PCB advisory board, including former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and high-performance director Aaqib Javed.

Sources close to the PCB revealed that Hesson’s recommendation was the “springboard” for Rizwan’s sacking after internal discussions in Islamabad.

Religious Overtones and Dressing Room Discomfort

Reports from PTI claim that some within the PCB were uneasy about Rizwan’s strong religious influence in team discussions. The wicketkeeper-batter reportedly organized sermons in team hotels and encouraged players to pray five times a day.

A board insider said, “Some people in the PCB were anxious about Rizwan involving religion too much in cricket discussions, which made a few players uncomfortable.”

Rizwan’s Stand Against Betting Sponsorships

However, a separate report from The Times of India suggests another reason Rizwan’s refusal to promote betting companies. The wicketkeeper allegedly informed PCB officials that he would not endorse or participate in promotions for surrogate betting brands, which reportedly created friction with board sponsors.

A PCB source was quoted as saying, “Rizwan was against the PCB’s collaboration with betting companies, and that did not sit well with the officials.”

Rizwan’s Captaincy Record

Rizwan led Pakistan in 20 ODIs, winning nine and losing eleven. His tenure saw mixed results, including a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign and series defeats against New Zealand and the West Indies.

Despite his moderate success rate, many fans and former players have questioned the timing and reasoning behind his dismissal, viewing it as another case of internal politics overshadowing cricketing merit.

Shaheen Afridi’s New Challenge

With Shaheen Afridi now at the helm, Pakistan’s ODI setup faces another period of transition. The young pacer will have the dual responsibility of leading from the front with the ball and rebuilding team morale amid growing scrutiny over PCB’s off-field decisions.