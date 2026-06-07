Mohammad Saleem Safi creates Test history, becomes 3rd Afghanistan fast bowler to...

Mohammad Saleem Safi, young Afghanistan fast bowler, etched his name into the history books on Day 2 of the one-off Test against India at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Sunday, June 7.

Facing a formidable Indian batting lineup on a flat track at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Saleem battled through sweltering heat to finish with phenomenal figures of 6 for 140 in 27 overs.

During his sensational bowling performance, Saleem became only the third Afghanistan pace bowler to claim a Test match five-wicket haul (fifer). He joined the ranks of Ziaur Rahman and Nijat Masood in an elite list.



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Five-wicket hauls by AFG pacers in Tests

7/97 - Ziaur Rahman vs ZIM, Harare, 2025

5/79 - Nijat Masood vs BAN, Mirpur, 2023

6/140 - Mohammad Saleem vs IND, Mullanpur, 2026

Saleem's heroic bowling effort provided a vital silver lining for Afghanistan as India eventually declared their first innings at a commanding 564 for 8 on Day 2 of the one-off Test.

A Lone Warrior On A Batting Paradise

India declared their first innings at 564/8, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Despite the flat pitch offering little assistance to bowlers, Saleem Safi bowled with remarkable consistency, pace, and movement. He dismissed key Indian batters, including captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, before sealing his fifer by removing debutant Manav Suthar.

This was not just any milestone - it marked the first five-wicket haul by an Afghanistan bowler against India in Test cricket. Saleem's effort provided a rare bright spot for the visitors, who struggled to contain India's strong top order.