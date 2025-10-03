Mohammed Siraj Siraj Reveals How 'Competitive' India-England Test Series Changed His Career

Mohammed Siraj, after taking four crucial wickets on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies, shared that the previous five-match Test series against England was a major confidence booster for him. The 31-year-old, who was the highest wicket-taker in the England series with 23 wickets, said this experience contributed greatly to his fiery bowling performance against the West Indies, helping India bowl out the visitors for just 162 runs.

“It was a very competitive series in England, and I got a lot of confidence from it. To perform against a strong side gives a different kind of confidence and I felt it today as well,” Siraj told reporters after the day’s play.

He also revealed that earning his four wickets against the West Indies required immense hard work, emphasizing that no batsman gave away their wicket easily. “I had to work hard for these 4 wickets as well. Even in England, I had to work hard. It is not the case that you can get wickets just like that. No one gave me the fifth wicket today, I had to take all 4 with hard work,” Siraj stated.

On Day 1, both Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah combined to take seven wickets in challenging overcast conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Siraj struck early, removing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck, followed by wickets of Brandon King (13), Alick Athanaze (12), and West Indies captain Roston Chase (24). India then responded strongly, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forging a 68-run partnership. Jaiswal fell for 36, but Rahul continued to anchor the innings, finishing unbeaten on 53 alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who remained 18 not out. India ended Day 1 at 121 for 2, trailing West Indies by 41 runs, putting the team in a commanding position moving forward.

Siraj expressed excitement about bowling on the green-top wicket, a condition somewhat rare in India, saying, “I was very excited to bowl on this green-top wicket, something we don’t get very often in India. The last time we had such a wicket was against New Zealand in Bengaluru.” His skillful use of wobble seam deliveries proved highly effective, with Siraj describing how he executed key dismissals, including bowling Brandon King’s middle stump and deceiving Roston Chase with deliveries that kept straight despite variations in seam movement.

This recent performance continues Siraj’s rise as a crucial pace bowler for India in Test cricket, bolstered by his confidence from the strong England series and his relentless work ethic on the field.