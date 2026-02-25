Mohammed Hafeez & Saqlain Mushtaq explode in a heated 'LIVE TV' clash over Mohammad Nawaz's role after loss vs England - WATCH

Following Pakistan’s narrow two wicket defeat to England, a heated debate on the sports show Tapmad between former stars Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq has gone viral. The argument centered on the team’s reliance on "bits and pieces" all rounders, specifically Mohammad Nawaz, as Pakistan faces a likely exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Context of the Conflict

Pakistan currently sits on the brink of elimination with just one point from two Super 8 matches. Their opening game against New Zealand was a washout, and the recent loss to England has left them dependent on other results. In the Pallekele clash, Pakistan utilized two spin bowling all rounders, Nawaz and Shadab Khan. While they conceded a combined 57 runs, neither was trusted to complete their full four over quota, sparking questions about their status as genuine match winners.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

HEATED ARGUMENT BETWEEN HAFEEZ AND SAQLAIN MUSHTAQ



-Saqlain is trying to defend his son-in-law



-Hafeez asking why is he in team ? What are his first priority in the team ?



Shadab is the biggest Parchi after Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/o4sm5MbhFh — SheR (@Sher__Ali) February 24, 2026

The Heated Exchange

The tension escalated when Saqlain Mushtaq attempted to defend the versatility of the current squad, leading to a direct confrontation with "The Professor," Mohammad Hafeez.

Hafeez: Is he a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder?

Saqlain: He is a bit of both. You can't talk about him in that manner.

Hafeez: What is his first preference?

Saqlain: I feel he is equally good at batting and bowling.

Hafeez: Then why not use him at No. 5?

Saqlain: He has been. In fact, when I was with the Pakistan team, I made him bat at No. 5. He has the potential.

Hafeez: So, he is a batsman who can bowl? What is his first priority?

Saqlain: If he can win you matches both with the bat and the ball, that means you are equally good.

Hafeez: I have played for Pakistan as an all-rounder. My primary job was batting. For Nawaz, it is bowling. Same for bowling. And if he can't do that, we don't want him.

Analyzing Nawaz’s Impact

Despite the heavy criticism from Hafeez, the statistics for Mohammad Nawaz in this tournament tell a more nuanced story. He has claimed six wickets across five innings with a respectable economy rate of 7.5. Ironically, his most effective performance came in the very match that sparked this debate. Nawaz took two wickets for 26 runs against England, striking twice in the penultimate over to bring Pakistan back into the game.

The late surge by Nawaz reduced the equation to just 3 runs required from the final six balls. However, the game was ultimately decided when Jofra Archer struck a boundary off the first ball of the last over bowled by Salman Mirza.

A Deeper Tactical Divide

The clash between Hafeez and Saqlain reflects a broader divide in Pakistan cricket. While Saqlain, a former coach, advocates for the flexibility of multi skilled players, Hafeez insists on the "specialist" model. With Pakistan now requiring a massive win over Sri Lanka and a New Zealand loss to stay alive, the debate over whether these all rounders are "match winners" or merely "fillers" is likely to dominate the post mortem of their campaign.