Mohammed Kaif Backs THIS Star To Lead Rajasthan Royals Skipper’s Role Amid Sanju Samson Trade Talk

With reports swirling about a possible trade deal involving Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has voiced his opinion on who should take charge if the trade goes through. Kaif believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, has the temperament, skill, and international experience to lead the franchise into the next phase of the IPL.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said,

“See, Riyan Parag has been playing for a few years, but Jaiswal has the international experience (to lead the side). You can’t write that off. In my opinion, he should be the captain. It’s because wherever he goes around the world, he’s scoring runs.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal’s Experience and Form Impress Kaif

Kaif highlighted that Jaiswal’s consistent performances across formats make him a strong candidate for leadership. The 22-year-old southpaw has impressed with his attacking intent and maturity beyond his years. In IPL 2024, Jaiswal was one of Rajasthan’s most reliable performers at the top, scoring runs against quality bowling attacks.

“His [Jaiswal’s] bad luck is that he’s not been able to play in T20Is and ODIs for India regularly. He’s ready, but there are, of course, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. So, he’ll have to wait. But he has done everything with the bat,” Kaif said.

Riyan Parag Another Option, But Needs Time

While Kaif backed Jaiswal as his first choice, he did not dismiss Riyan Parag’s potential as a future leader. The Assamese all-rounder had an outstanding IPL 2024 season, scoring over 500 runs and playing a key role in several wins. However, Kaif suggested that Parag would need time and consistent backing if appointed skipper.

“Even if they make Parag, they should give him time,” Kaif added. “Leadership takes experience and composure, and both youngsters have shown glimpses of that.”

Samson, who has led Rajasthan Royals since 2021, has been the face of the franchise in recent years. Under his captaincy, the team reached the IPL 2022 final and maintained a consistent presence in the playoffs. However, recent reports suggest that multiple franchises, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are interested in trading for the wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Should the trade go through, Rajasthan Royals will face a major leadership vacuum, one that could see them turn to their next generation of stars like Jaiswal or Parag.