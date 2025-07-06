Mohammed Kaif Questions Ben Stokes’ Leadership After Edgbaston Test Blunders: ‘Never Understood Hype Around His Captaincy’

IND vs ENG: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a sharp dig at England Test captain Ben Stokes, questioning the hype surrounding his leadership. Kaif’s remarks came after England found themselves on the back foot in the Edgbaston Test, with India dominating across all four days and setting a mammoth 608-run target.

Kaif criticized Stokes' choice to bowl first on a flat and sunny Edgbaston pitch, calling it a baffling decision that helped India pile up 1014 runs across both innings. “I have never understood the hype around Ben Stokes the captain. On a flat track with sun shining, he decides to bowl,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I have never understood the hype around Ben Stokes the captain. On a flat track with sun shining he decides to bowl, today with some life in pitch edges flying but no extra slip. Batsmen took England to win in first Test but Stokes didn't score many. Please inform if I have… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 5, 2025

England Reels Under India’s Dominance

By stumps on Day 4, England were struggling at 72/3 in pursuit of the near-impossible target. India’s young pacer Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were instrumental in removing Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root to put England on the ropes. Kaif questioned Stokes’ field placements during this phase as well, saying, “Today with some life in the pitch, edges were flying but there was no extra slip.”

Bazball Under Scrutiny

Under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ philosophy, England have adopted a win-at-all-costs approach, virtually eliminating the idea of playing for draws. Since June 2022, England have played 34 Tests, winning 21, losing 12, and drawing just one (due to rain). However, critics like Kaif argue that the method often lacks nuance, especially when it backfires in conditions that demand tactical flexibility.

Stokes' Batting Form a Concern

Kaif also pointed out Stokes’ underwhelming contribution with the bat. The England skipper was dismissed for a golden duck by Siraj in the first innings, marking the first such instance in his 202-innings Test career. His form has dipped considerably over the past year, with just 664 runs in 27 innings at an average of 26.56, including only five half-centuries.

“Batsmen took England to win in first Test, but Stokes didn’t score many,” Kaif added, indirectly referencing the win at Headingley where other batters stood tall while Stokes failed to deliver with the bat.

Shubman Gill Shines with Record-Breaking Performance

India's turnaround in the series has been led by captain Shubman Gill, who scored 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test alone a 250-plus in the first innings and a 150-plus in the second. Gill became the first batter in Test history to achieve this feat, making Stokes' decision to bowl first look even more questionable in hindsight.