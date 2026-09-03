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Mohammed Rizwan's Pakistan career all but 'over', Imam-ul-Haq faces 2 year ban threat: Report

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq could be facing a serious disciplinary battle after reports claimed he may receive a ban of up to two years over the injury controversy that emerged during the second Test against England at Lord’s while Mohammad Rizwan's career looks all but over, Check latest on Pakistan's Star duo.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:31 AM IST
Mohammed Rizwan's Pakistan career all but 'over', Imam-ul-Haq faces 2 year ban threat: Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Mohammed Rizwan's Pakistan career all but 'over', Imam-ul-Haq faces 2 year ban threat: Report
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