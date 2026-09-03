Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq could be facing a serious disciplinary battle after reports claimed he may receive a ban of up to two years over the injury controversy that emerged during the second Test against England at Lord’s.
Imam-ul-Haq Faces Potential Two-Year Ban
According to Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing a high-level investigation committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Imam’s calf injury. Sources cited by the Pakistani outlet said the punishment could range between one and two years if the investigation finds wrongdoing.
The controversy began when Imam sustained a low grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test. The PCB had officially confirmed on August 28 that scans showed a low grade strain to his left calf muscle and that he was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Pakistan’s medical team.
Why Imam’s Injury Has Come Under Scrutiny
Imam subsequently did not bat in either innings. Pakistan were dismissed for 110 in their first innings after England had made 290, while they were bowled out for 194 while chasing 389 in the second innings. England won the Test by 194 runs and secured an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three match series.
The issue intensified on Day 4 when Imam appeared for batting practice with his calf taped. The incident prompted questions about the severity of his injury, while Stuart Broad and David Warner also questioned whether the injury was genuine.
Previous Injury Allegations Add To Trouble
Imam has previously faced allegations surrounding an injury during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025.
According to sources cited by Geo News, a PCB inquiry committee had held him responsible for allegedly faking an injury after a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session on March 28, 2025. The committee reportedly concluded that he had fabricated, exaggerated or misrepresented symptoms and misled medical staff while attempting to make himself unavailable for the opening ODI. An earlier media report said Imam could seek legal counsel before appearing before the PCB inquiry committee.
One insider said, "Imam is in big trouble and he is also likely to seek legal counsel when he has to appear to face an inquiry committee of the Board which will look into his calf muscle injury which didn't allow him to bat in both innings of the second Test."
Mohammad Rizwan Also Under PCB Scanner
The controversy has also brought Mohammad Rizwan under scrutiny. Geo News reported that PCB officials have serious concerns about the wicketkeeper batter’s discipline and that he could be questioned in the coming days. Sources further claimed Rizwan is unlikely to feature in any Pakistan team in the near future.
At 34, Rizwan is already facing questions over his recent returns with the bat, and the latest reports could add further uncertainty to his international future.
Seven Players Sent Home After England Tests
Both Imam and Rizwan were among seven players released by Pakistan after the second Test. The group included Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. The sweeping changes came after Pakistan suffered back-to-back defeats against England and conceded the Test series 0-2.
PCB’s reaction to concerns over Imam’s injury and Rizwan’s were "nonchalant attitude".
PCB Seeks Answers Over Imam And Rizwan Selection
The PCB has also sought explanations from selection committee members Aqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq over the recommendation of Imam and Rizwan for the Test squad. The notice reportedly gave them 24 hours to respond. Pakistan have since made further changes ahead of the third and final Test, with Mike Hesson taking charge after Sarfaraz Ahmed’s departure as head coach.
For Imam, however, the immediate concern is the PCB investigation. If the allegations are established, the reported possibility of a one to two year ban could have major consequences for his Pakistan career.
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