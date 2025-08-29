Mohammed Shami Almost Quit Cricket in 2018, One Man Spoke To Him, He Is ...

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has made a striking revelation about Mohammed Shami, disclosing that the pace spearhead had almost decided to walk away from cricket back in 2018. Thanks to the intervention of then-head coach Ravi Shastri, Shami managed to overcome his struggles and stage a remarkable comeback.

Currently, the veteran fast bowler is representing East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, having not played for India since the ICC Champions Trophy final earlier this year.

ALSO READ - Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence On Shocking IPL Retirement, Was It CSK Pressure?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shami’s breaking point in 2018

Speaking on a podcast with The Times of India, Arun reflected on a difficult chapter in Shami’s career. According to him, the fast bowler was battling troubles both on and off the field. Things worsened when he failed a fitness test ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2018. Dropped from the squad, Shami was left shattered.

Arun recalled, “And in 2018, just before the tour of England, we had a match against Afghanistan (Test match in Bengaluru). Shami failed the fitness test, and he was dropped from the team. He was very dejected. He was at the peak of his personal problems as well. So he came to my room and said, ‘Paaji, mai cricket chor doonga’ (I will quit cricket).”

Arun admitted he was taken aback and immediately tried to reason with him. “I asked him, ‘What are you going to do after quitting cricket? Whatever you are and whatever you have achieved is because of cricket.’ He said he was angry. I took him to Ravi.”

Ravi Shastri’s intervention

It was then that head coach Ravi Shastri stepped in and offered him a new perspective. Arun narrated what Shastri told Shami: “Ravi said, ‘If you are angry and you have the ball in your hand, show your anger with the ball. You want to quit cricket because your body is not fit?’”

Following that conversation, the coaching staff decided to send Shami to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) with clear instructions. Arun revealed, “We sent him to the NCA, and the only instruction was to work on him physically, no bowling. Three weeks after we sent him to the NCA, he called me and said: ‘Paaji, mai toh abhi ghode ki tarah bhaag raha hoon‘ (I am running like a horse).”

Shami eventually regained his fitness and went on to feature in all five Tests during India’s 2018 tour of England. Despite India succumbing to a 4-1 series defeat, he impressed with 16 wickets in nine innings, establishing himself as an integral force in the bowling department. Over time, Shami became a vital player across all formats, contributing significantly to India’s pace attack. However, his current situation is a stark contrast. With younger options getting the selectors’ nod, Shami has slipped down the order of preference. He was excluded from the Asia Cup 2025 squad, meaning that his performances in domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy will now play a big role in keeping his international career alive