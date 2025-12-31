After months on the sidelines, India’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami could return to the national side as selectors rethink their options ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11 in Vadodara. This development matters for Team India as they seek experienced fast bowlers to strengthen the attack and prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Selectors Keeping Tabs on Shami’s Domestic Form

Sources suggest BCCI selectors are actively tracking Shami’s performances across domestic tournaments. The 35-year-old has taken six wickets in three VHT matches and 16 wickets in seven SMAT games this season, underlining his continued wicket-taking ability. With 37 wickets in his last ten domestic outings, his statistics make a strong case for a recall.

“Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. The only concern is about his fitness,” a BCCI source told NDTV. “He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility.”

Fitness the Deciding Factor

Shami’s road back has been hindered by recurring ankle and knee injuries since the 2023 World Cup, necessitating surgery and rehabilitation. His absence from recent white-ball squads, including the T20 World Cup 2026 and India’s Australia tour, was largely fitness-driven. Still, his consistent performances for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions have reignited selectors’ interest.

Historical Perspective: Proven Wicket-Taker Under Pressure

Shami finished as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with nine scalps. His last ODI also came against New Zealand in that tournament, while his most recent Test was the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. His track record in high-pressure white-ball matches makes him a reliable option as India experiments with pace combinations ahead of major tournaments.

Expert Opinions and Strategic Implications

Former cricketers, including Mohammad Kaif, have publicly questioned Shami’s exclusion from recent squads. With senior pacers rested, Shami’s absence highlighted a gap in India’s pace options. Experts argue that his inclusion could provide both experience and strike power, crucial for a team balancing youth and veterans while planning for the 2027 World Cup.