Former India batter Suresh Raina has expressed strong confidence in Mohammed Shami’s chances of returning to the national team, drawing a direct parallel with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recent recall.
The 39-year-old Raina praised Bhuvneshwar's discipline and fitness while predicting that Shami is not far behind.
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Deserved Return at 36
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, now 36, has been named in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting October 22, 2026.
This marks his return after nearly four years, with his last international appearance coming in a T20I against the same opposition in Napier on November 22, 2022. His recall follows strong IPL performances, including 28 wickets in the 2026 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they defended their title.
Speaking at the jersey launch of the Indian Soft Ball Cricket League, Raina welcomed the selection, highlighting Kumar’s character and work ethic.
"Making it to the Indian team at the age of 36 shows character. He has been a very disciplined bowler and a very process-driven guy who has worked really hard on his body," Raina said.
He had earlier posted on X calling the comeback "thoroughly deserved," noting Kumar’s journey from Uttar Pradesh through the IPL and back into the India setup as proof that hard work eventually pays off.
Raina’s Clear Message On Mohammed Shami
Turning to Shami, who is also 36, Raina was equally positive about his domestic form and potential recall.
"Absolutely, I think he (Mohammed Shami) has done well and played good domestic cricket too. Now it is Bhuvi’s turn, aur Shami bhi aa rahe hain pichhe pichhe, tension mat lijiye (Shami is also coming right behind him, so don’t worry," Raina remarked.
Shami has not played for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy (his last Test was the 2023 World Test Championship final).
He has stayed active in domestic cricket, taking strong hauls in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Duleep Trophy. While his recent IPL numbers have been less consistent, his first-class and List A performances have kept him in the conversation.
All Eyes On Selectors
Raina’s comments add fresh momentum to the debate around India’s pace options, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon and white-ball tours approaching. Both Kumar and Shami bring experience and different skills - Kumar’s swing and variations, Shami’s raw pace and reverse-swing ability- at a time when India is balancing youth with proven performers.
Whether selectors act on the domestic runs and external support remains to be seen, but Raina has made his honest take clear: the door that reopened for Bhuvi can open for Shami too.
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