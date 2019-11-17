Mohammed Shami breaks into top 10 of ICC Test bowlers's rankings

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Sunday broke into the top ten of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for bowlers after making significant contribution during his side's comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs against Bangladesh in the opening Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Shami’s bowling figures of three for 27 and four for 31 have lifted him eight places to reach career-best seventh position. His 790 rating points are the third best for an India pace bowler with only Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

Meanwhile, Agarwal has also reached career-best 11th position after his player of the match effort of 243 in India’s only innings. The 28-year-old has reached 691 rating points after scoring 858 runs in his first eight Tests.

Only seven players have scored more runs than him in their first eight Tests – Don Bradman (1210), Everton Weekes (968), Sunil Gavaskar (938), Mark Taylor (906), George Headley (904), Frank Worrell (890) and Herbert Sutcliffe (872).

In other significant movements for India after they secured a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has advanced four slots to reach joint-35th position among batsmen while fast bowlers Ishant Sharma (20th) and Umesh Yadav (22nd) have moved up one slot each.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains among the top 10 bowlers while moving back to fourth position among all-rounders.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim’s knocks of 43 and 64 have helped him gain five places and reach 30th position while Liton Das has moved up from 92nd to 86th position.

Among bowlers, fast bowler Abu Jayed, who took four wickets in Indore, has advanced 18 slots to take 62nd position after only six Tests.

India will next lock horns with Bangladesh in the second Test, beginning November 22 at Eden Gardens.