Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence on Fitness Row with Ajit Agarkar, Calls It a ‘Misunderstanding’ After Match-Winning Performance

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami once again proved why he remains India’s premier fast-bowling asset, delivering a stunning eight-wicket match-winning spell for Bengal in their Ranji Trophy clash against Gujarat at Eden Gardens. Just days after his public spat with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the 35-year-old let his performance speak louder than words, steering Bengal to a commanding 141-run victory and reigniting discussions about his return to Team India.

Despite recent controversy surrounding his fitness, Shami looked fitter, faster, and hungrier than ever. His remarkable 5/38 in the second innings dismantled Gujarat’s batting lineup, marking his 13th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and cementing his place among the top wicket-takers of the Ranji season with 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 10.46 from just four innings.

“It Was a Misunderstanding”: Shami Extends Olive Branch to Agarkar

After weeks of speculation surrounding his fallout with the chief selector, Shami struck a conciliatory tone post-match. Speaking to reporters, he said,

“I am always involved in some controversy, thanks to you guys (laughs). It’s a misunderstanding…”

By choosing to de-escalate the issue, Shami sent a clear message that his focus remains solely on cricket. He also reiterated his desire to wear the Indian jersey again, adding,

“Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that again. My job is to stay fit and keep performing; the rest is on the selectors.”

His mature approach not only cooled tensions with Agarkar but also highlighted his professionalism — a trait that has defined his career despite repeated setbacks.

A Comeback Fueled by Resilience and Determination

Shami’s journey back to form has been anything but easy. After suffering an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup, he spent over a year on the sidelines, battling both physical and mental hurdles. But his latest performance is proof that the veteran pacer still has plenty left in the tank.

“It’s a relief, mentally and physically. Coming back after such a difficult time and performing like this shows that there’s still a lot of cricket left in me,” he said.

His gratitude toward the Bengal Ranji team was equally heartfelt:

“Your team standing with you during tough times means a lot. It gives you strength to fight and perform again.”

“His Bowling Is the Certificate”: Bengal Coach Backs Shami

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was all praise for the senior pacer, dismissing doubts about Shami’s fitness.

“Mohammed Shami doesn’t need a certificate from anyone. His bowling is the certificate. He’s completely fit and in top rhythm,” Shukla said.

Indeed, Shami’s rhythmic run-up, late seam movement, and relentless intensity mirrored his best days in international cricket. His spell at Eden Gardens not only secured Bengal’s first win over Gujarat since 2003 but also reminded selectors — and critics — of his unmatched impact with the red ball.

Selectors on Notice as Shami Eyes India Comeback

While Ajit Agarkar’s earlier comments questioned Shami’s readiness for international cricket, the pacer’s latest performance may have settled that debate. With India gearing up for a crucial home Test series, Shami’s form couldn’t have peaked at a better time. His ability to strike with both the new and old ball remains a rare commodity, and his leadership in guiding Bengal’s younger bowlers has only added to his value.

Shami’s subtle post-match message on X summed up his mindset perfectly:

“Grateful for the rhythm and hard work paying off. Always proud to represent my team.”

It wasn’t just a social media post — it was a statement of intent.